Global Crude Oil Refinery Projects Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023: Development Stage and Costs of 442 Upcoming Projects - Forecasts to 2027

The "Crude Oil Refinery Projects Analysis and Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Project Type (New Build and Expansion), Development Stage, and Cost 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, 442 upcoming crude oil refinery projects are expected to start operations from 2023 to 2027. Of these, 132 represent new build projects and 310 are expansions of existing projects. About 210 upcoming refinery projects are in the construction stage and are more likely to start operations from 2023 to 2027. Feasibility and approval are the other major project stages with 106 and 83, respectively.



Scope

Global crude oil refinery projects count that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027 by type and development stage

Global crude oil refinery projects capacity additions by type, region, and key countries for 2023 to 2027

Count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer unit project expansions that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027

Details of major crude oil refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Crude Oil Refinery Projects Outlook to 2027

1.1 Key Highlights

1.2 Refinery Projects Outlook by Type

1.3 Refinery Projects Outlook by Development Stage

1.4 Refinery Capacity Additions by Type and Region

1.5 Refinery Capacity Additions by Type and Key Countries

1.6 Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region

1.7 Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

1.8 Major New Build Refinery Projects



2. Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook

2.1 Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

2.2 Coking Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions by Key Countries

2.3 Coking Units Expansion Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

2.4 Coking Units Expansion Projects



3. Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook

3.1 Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

3.2 Catalytic cracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions by Key Countries

3.3 Catalytic cracker Units Expansion Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

3.4 Catalytic cracker Units Expansion Projects



4. Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook

4.1 Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

4.2 Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions by Key Countries

4.3 Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

4.4 Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects



5. Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook

5.1 Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

5.2 Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions by Key Countries

5.3 Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Cost Outlook by Key Countries

5.4 Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects



6. Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook

6.1 Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

6.2 Reformer Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions by Country

6.3 Reformer Units Expansion Projects Cost Outlook by Country

6.4 Reformer Units Expansion Projects



7. Appendix



