Global Sustainable Finance Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Breakdown by Asset Class, Offerings, Investment Style, Investor Type

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Asset Class, By Offerings, By Investment Style, By Investor Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable finance market size is expected to reach USD 2,589.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6%

The growth of impact investing has played a pivotal role in propelling the sustainable finance sector. Impact investors strive to create tangible, measurable benefits for both society and the environment while achieving financial gains.

This strategy has garnered the attention of a wide spectrum of investors, encompassing institutional players, high-net-worth individuals, and charitable foundations. The increasing appeal of impact investing reflects a global shift toward fostering positive change through financial initiatives.



The demand for impact investments has created a broader ecosystem supporting sustainable finance and channeling capital toward projects addressing pressing societal and environmental challenges. Moreover, international initiatives and collaborations have been crucial in driving the growth of the sustainable finance industry.

Global agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have set a clear agenda for sustainable development, mobilizing financial resources and catalyzing action. In September 2022, Novata and S&P Global Market Intelligence formed a partnership to offer private market investors an integrated data solution that streamlines the collection of financial, environmental, social, and governance data.

As part of this collaboration, Novata's ESG data platform will be accessible to S&P Global Market Intelligence customers, enabling them to seamlessly combine ESG data with financial data, thereby providing a comprehensive source of insights. By leveraging this partnership, investors would benefit from a more holistic understanding of both the financial and sustainability performance of companies operating in the private markets.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the interconnectedness between environmental, social, and economic factors. Investors and companies increasingly realize that sustainable practices can contribute to long-term profitability and resilience. This shift in mindset has encouraged businesses to incorporate sustainability into their strategies, resulting in increased demand for sustainable financing options.



Sustainable Finance Market Report Highlights

The equities segment dominated the market in 2022. Equities offer the potential for long-term capital appreciation and returns. Sustainable companies that effectively manage ESG risks and opportunities are expected to outperform their peers in the long run. As investors recognize the financial benefits of sustainability, they are drawn to equities as an asset class that can provide both financial returns and a positive impact

The ETFs/Index funds segment is expected to grow at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for ETFs/index funds reflects the increasing awareness and interest in sustainable investing. Investors are becoming more conscious of the long-term impact of their investments and seek opportunities that generate both financial returns and positive environmental or social outcomes. The availability of a wide range of sustainable themes and indices within ETFs/Index funds allows investors to tailor their investments to specific sustainability objectives, further driving the expansion of the segment

The passive segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of passive investing in the sustainable finance industry is propelled by advancements in ESG data and scoring methodologies, enabling robust sustainable indexes. As a result, passive investing plays a crucial role in democratizing sustainable investing, making it accessible to a wider range of investors and contributing to the overall expansion of the market

The retail investors segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. The demand for transparency and accountability from companies and investment providers has led to the development of a wide range of sustainable investment options tailored for retail investors, including sustainable mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and impact investing platforms, fueling the segment's growth

Europe dominated the market in 2022. Europe boasts a robust ecosystem of sustainable finance organizations, including sustainable banks, asset managers, and rating agencies, that contribute to developing and promoting sustainable finance practices

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $519.88 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2589.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Growing awareness and concern about environmental and social issues

The availability of data on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Market Challenge Impact Analysis

Lack of standardized and globally recognized definitions, metrics, and reporting frameworks for sustainability

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

BlackRock, Inc.

State Street Corporation

Morgan Stanley

UBS

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Templeton Investment

Amundi US

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs

Competitive Analysis

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Positioning

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Heat Map Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Expansion

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Partnerships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt9azq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment