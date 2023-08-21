Drug Screening Market is Expected to Reach $11.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the drug screening industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution driven by rapid technological advancements and an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine. Cutting-edge technologies such as high-throughput screening, artificial intelligence, and advanced biomarker detection methods will enable more efficient and accurate identification of potential drug candidates, significantly accelerating the drug discovery process. Precision medicine approaches will become increasingly prevalent, tailoring drug screening strategies to individual patients' genetic profiles and health conditions, leading to more targeted and effective treatments. Moreover, the integration of wearable devices, point-of-care testing, and telemedicine will facilitate widespread and convenient drug screening applications, extending beyond clinical settings to empower proactive health management in everyday life. As regulatory frameworks adapt to these innovations, collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, technology providers, and healthcare stakeholders will shape a dynamic landscape that strives for safer medications, expedited drug development, and improved patient outcomes.

Drug Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.3 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $11.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is attributed to the growing drug & alcohol consumption and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing, rising regulatory approvals for drug screening products & services. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and prohibitions on workplace drug testing in specific countries are some major factors that may hinder market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773

Drug Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $5.3 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $11.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Sample type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (the US and Canada), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoPAC), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and RoE), and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing drug and alcohol consumption

Drug Screening market major players covered in the report, such as:

LabCorp (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Roche (Switzerland)

MPD Inc. (US)

Shimadzu (Japan)

LifeLoc Technologies (US)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

Premier Biotech, Inc. (US)

Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Psychemedics (US)

Clinical Reference Laboratory (US)

American Bio Medica Corporation (US)

ACM Global Laboratories (US)

CareHealth America Corp (US)

Sciteck, Inc. (US)

Synens (France)

Intoximeters (US)

AccuSource (US)

Cordant Health Solutions (US)

Millennium Health (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Drug Screening Industry Report (223 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=162987773

The study categorizes the Drug screening market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product and Service

Drug Screening Product Analytical Instruments Breathalyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzer Semiconductor Breathalyzer Other Breathalyzers Immunoassay Analyzer Chromatography Instruments Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassetts Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Devices Calibrators & Controls Other Consumables

Drug Screening Service

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By End User

Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplaces

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools and Colleges

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific China Japan India RoAPAC Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773

The key stakeholders in the Drug Screening market include:

Pharmaceutical Companies: These companies are involved in drug discovery and development, and they often utilize drug screening methods to identify potential candidate compounds for further research and clinical trials.

Biotechnology Companies: Similar to pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms are engaged in developing innovative drugs and therapies. They may also use drug screening techniques to identify promising compounds.

Research Institutions and Academia: Universities, research institutes, and academic laboratories contribute to drug screening research, technology development, and education. They may collaborate with other stakeholders and conduct fundamental research in this field.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs): CROs specialize in providing outsourced research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. They often conduct drug screening assays and studies on behalf of their clients.

Diagnostic Companies: These companies focus on developing and providing drug screening tests for various purposes, including workplace drug testing, clinical diagnostics, and drug abuse monitoring.

Government Agencies and Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and their counterparts in other countries oversee the safety and efficacy of drugs. They establish guidelines for drug screening and approve new drugs for market entry.

Healthcare Providers: Hospitals, clinics, and medical practices may implement drug screening tests to monitor patient compliance with prescribed medications, detect drug abuse, and ensure patient safety.

Pharmacists: Pharmacists play a role in dispensing medications and educating patients about proper medication use, including potential interactions and side effects.

Patients and Consumers: Individuals who take prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may be subject to drug screening tests to ensure they are using their medications as directed and to identify any potential issues.

Insurance Companies: Insurance providers may be interested in drug screening to assess risk and determine coverage policies related to medication use.

Ethics Committees and Institutional Review Boards (IRBs): These bodies ensure that research involving human subjects follows ethical guidelines and safety regulations. They play a role in reviewing and approving clinical trials that involve drug screening.

Technology Providers: Companies that develop and supply drug screening technologies, such as high-throughput screening systems, laboratory equipment, and software, are integral to the market.

Legal and Regulatory Consultants: Legal experts and consultants provide guidance to companies navigating the complex regulatory landscape related to drug screening, ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Advocacy Groups: Non-profit organizations and advocacy groups may work to raise awareness about the importance of drug screening, push for policy changes, and support research efforts.

Investors and Venture Capitalists: Financial stakeholders who invest in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies contribute to the growth and innovation of the drug screening market.

These stakeholders collectively shape the drug screening market, influencing its development, adoption, and impact on public health and safety.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Quest Diagnostics and Select Health of South Carolina entered into an agreement to expand Select Health’s laboratory network for its Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dual-eligible enrollees and to enhance access to diagnostics information services for members.

In September 2020, LabCorp Entered into a multi-year agreement with Infirmary Health (US) to offer laboratory testing services in the eastern Gulf Coast.

In May 2020, Psychemedics introduced a vaping panel test that detects the ingestion of marijuana, CBD, and nicotine drugs by all methods, including electronic cigarettes or smoking

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay for the detection of Kratom for criminal justice and forensic use only

In May 2018, Omega Laboratories introduced the Omega Hair 17-panel drug test capable of detecting 45 different substances, including eight commonly abused variants of benzodiazepines

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Drug Screening Market:

Question1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the drug screening market?

Answer: The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally. It is expected to have a short-term impact on the Drug screening market to a certain extent.

Question 2. Who are the key players in the drug screening market?

Answer: The prominent players operating in this market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), OraSure Technologies (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), LifeLoc (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Premier Biotech (US).

Question 3: Which product and service segment dominates in the Drug screening market?

Answer: Services segment expected to dominate the drug screening market, mainly due to the growing drug & alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, service launches and regulatory approvals, and geographic expansion of drug testing laboratories.

Question 4: Which end user segment of the global drug screening market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: Drug Testing laboratories is expected to witness the highest growth.

Question 5: What is the market for drug screening?

Answer: The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2026, from USD 5.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162987773

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global drug screening market based on the product and service, sample type, end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities).

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall drug screening market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product and services launches, approvals, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the drug screening market.

Related Reports:

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Breath Analyzer Market

Cannabis Testing Market

Specimen Validity Testing Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/drug-alcohol-screening-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/drug-alcohol-screening.asp