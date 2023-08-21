Certificate Authority Market Revenues to Reach USD 289.02 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Certificate Authority Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 160.10 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period.

A certificate authority (CA) issues SSL certificates, linking entities to public keys to ensure trustworthy content delivery from web servers. Certificate-based authentication, using digital certificates to identify users, machines, or devices, is gaining popularity, driven by IoT and BYOD trends. SSL certificates segment holds a significant share in the certificate authority market due to its encryption, authentication, and integrity features. The demand for certificate authority is increasing in the healthcare industry due to the need to secure customer data and meet compliance requirements, driven by concerns about cyber-attacks on sensitive information.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 160.10 million Market Size (2028) USD 289.02 million CAGR (2023-2028) 12.54% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increased awareness about secure web access. Growing demand from the healthcare sector.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Certificate Authority Market?

The market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. It is marked by a strong presence of key international players actively involved in mergers and acquisitions. They leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to expand their market share and enhance profitability.

The significant players in the global certificate authority market are,

DigiCert Inc.

Sectigo Limited

GoDaddy Inc.

Asseco Data Systems SA (Asseco Poland SA)

GlobalSign

Entrust Corporation

Actalis SpA

SSL.Com

Trustwave Holdings

Network Solutions LLC

WISeKey International Holdings

Swisssign AG

OneSpan Inc.

Camerfirma SA

Buypass AS

Zerossl

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Secured Web Gateway Market Report - The global secured web gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.65 % over the next five years.

- The global secured web gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.65 % over the next five years. Mobile Anti-Malware Market Report - The mobile anti-malware market is poised to register a CAGR of 18.4% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Certificate Authority Market Report :

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Segment

Digital certificates help secure personal health information on devices like computers and smartphones. Cyber-attacks on personally identifiable information (PII) are a concern in the healthcare segment.

Healthcare facilities store sensitive data, making digital certificates necessary for security.

Investments in digitalization in the healthcare sector are creating growth opportunities for the certificate authority market.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

North America is expected to be the largest market in the global certificate authority market in the coming years.

The presence of primary certificate authorities and strict data security regulations are driving the market in the region. Factors like growing online businesses, digital transformation, and IoT trends are also influencing the market.

The United States and Canada have introduced new national cybersecurity policies that support the certificate authority market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Certificate Authority Market?

In June 2022, Entrust acquired Netherlands-based Evidos to advance itself as a global player in the fast-growing market for trusted electronic signatures.

In May 2022, India-based eMudhra Ltd raised USD 15.2 million from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Certificate Authority Market Based on Component, Organization Size, End-user Vertical, and Geography.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Certificate Types SSL Certificates Code Signing Certificates Secure Email Certificates Authentication Certificates Services

By Organization Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Retail Healthcare IT and Telecom Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Certificate Authority Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Network Encryption Market Report - The network encryption market size is expected to grow from USD 4.56 billion in 2023 to USD 6.94 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The network encryption market size is expected to grow from USD 4.56 billion in 2023 to USD 6.94 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Network Traffic Analysis Market Report - The network traffic analysis market size is expected to grow from USD 3.16 billion in 2023 to USD 5.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The network traffic analysis market size is expected to grow from USD 3.16 billion in 2023 to USD 5.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Mobile Encryption Market Report - The global mobile encryption market was valued at USD 2.87 billion the previous year and is expected to register a CAGR of 27.98%, reaching USD 11.88 billion by the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment