Linoleic Acid Market to Surpass 129.24 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Health Awareness

Westford USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, linoleic acid's skin-nourishing properties have spurred its inclusion in various cosmetic and skincare products. With the beauty and personal care industry expanding, the demand for linoleic acid as a natural and effective ingredient in formulations like moisturizers and serums is rising.

Beyond health and beauty, linoleic acid finds utility in industrial applications, such as in the production of coatings, adhesives, and biofuels. As industries seek more sustainable and bio-based alternatives, linoleic acid's versatility and eco-friendly profile contribute to its growing presence in diverse market segments.

Prominent Players in the Linoleic Acid Market

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Wilmar International Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Croda International plc

Eastman Chemical Company

Oleon NV

Cayman Chemical

Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Omega Protein Corporation

Gattefossé SAS

LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.

VVF LLC

BioCell Technology LLC

FENCHEM

Health Genesis Corporation

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Abitec Corporation

Industrial grade Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their versatile, and high-performance solutions

The industrial-grade segment is rapidly gaining momentum. Its accelerated growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for versatile, high-performance solutions in sectors like manufacturing and construction. This segment's robust expansion is driven by its ability to address complex industrial needs efficiently, making it a pivotal driver of market dynamics.

Asia Pacific stands as a dominant region in the market, attributed to its massive population, rapid urbanization, and changing dietary patterns. Increasing disposable incomes and a growing awareness of health and nutrition drive the demand for linoleic acid-rich products, making Asia Pacific a pivotal market for its growth.

Food grade Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to increasing consumer preference

The food grade segment is a dominant force in the market, driven by increasing consumer preference for healthier dietary choices. With stringent quality regulations, it encompasses various applications such as functional foods, supplements, and infant nutrition. This robust demand for safe and high-quality products propels the growth of the food grade segment.

Regional markets in the Europe stands out as a rapidly evolving market due to its advanced food and healthcare sectors. Increasing health consciousness, coupled with stringent regulations, fuels the demand for products like linoleic acid. The region's dynamic market landscape and growing consumer awareness drive its emergence as a critical linoleic acid hub.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the linoleic acid market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Linoleic Acid Market

In July 2022, onTop cosmetics introduced the Renewal Oil Cream, one of its facial cream products to be packaged in Eastman CristalTM Renew co-polyester with 50% certified recycled content. onTop Cosmetics is the first Chinese cosmetics company to employ Cristal Renew, a sustainable resin driven by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.

In April 2022, Marchon Eyewear, Inc. formed a partnership with Eastman. Marchon will be the first global eyewear firm to employ Eastman's Tritan Renew for both frames and tinted lenses in the same sun wear collection across its extensive portfolio of famous fashion, leisure, and sports brands.

Key Questions Answered in Linoleic Acid Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

