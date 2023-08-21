UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Revenues to Reach USD 216.00 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report (2023-2028),” the market is estimated at USD 185.06 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period.

Diagnostic imaging takes images of the internal structure of the human body, using electromagnetic radiation for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It uses radiation to diagnose and treat diseases. The expanding burden of chronic diseases and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging are propelling market growth. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population will complement the growth of the studied market.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 185.06 million
Market Size (2028)USD 216.00 million
CAGR (2023-2028)3.14%
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (million)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversIncreasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, and others.
Growing technological advancements in MRI systems.

Who are the Top Companies in the UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

The UAE diagnostic imaging equipment market is moderately competitive. Several international companies are operating in the United Arab Emirates.

The noteworthy players holding the UAE diagnostic imaging equipment market are:

  • Carestream Health
  • Esaote SpA
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Toshiba Corporation

Key Highlights from the UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report:

Oncology Segment to Register Highest CAGR

  • The significant factors attributing to the market growth are the rising prevalence of cancer and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging. As per GLOBOCAN 2020 fact sheet, 2,652 new cancer cases in females and 2,155 in males were reported in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.
  • Similarly, the growing government initiatives in spreading cancer awareness among the population are also expected to drive market growth. In October 2022, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched a national breast cancer awareness campaign, 'Screen and Reassure Us,' to highlight the importance of early detection of breast cancer and prevention methods in the UAE.

MRI Segment to Drive the Market 

  • The Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the UAE diagnostic imaging equipment market over the forecast period. The factors leading to the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, and others and the growing technological advancements in MRI systems.
  • The risk factors of smoking, hypertension, obesity, and physical inactivity are associated with a higher prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes, which is increasing rapidly among the United Arab Emirates population.

What are the Latest Developments in the UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?  

  • In October 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced the signing of a pair of MoU worth Dh 260 million (USD 7 million) between major pharmaceutical companies and medical devices companies in the UAE.
  • In October 2022, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) collaborated with Korean Lunit to test AI-based radiology. The PoC comprises SEHA’s trial of the Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI solution for chest X-ray analysis, and the Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis, for evaluation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Based on Modality, Application, and End User:

  • By Modality (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 
    • MRI
    • Computed Tomography
    • Ultrasound
    • X-Ray
    • Nuclear Imaging
    • Fluoroscopy
    • Mammography
  • By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 
    • Cardiology
    • Oncology
    • Neurology
    • Orthopedics
    • Gastroenterology
    • Gynecology
    • Other Applications
  • By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Hospital
    • Diagnostic Centers
    • Others

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the  UAE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report (2023-2028).

