Managed Application Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Managed application services (MAS) are defined as a service offering that leverages a managed service provider's expertise to manage an enterprise's critical applications efficiently. They provide companies and organizations with the necessary tools, resources, and knowledge. Companies can lower costs, boost productivity, and enhance application performance without spending time on implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of their IT-related application. The expansion in the adoption of smartphone devices and the c will drive the market in the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 10.93 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.99 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.86% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The expansion in the adoption of smartphone devices. Expansion in the adoption of smartphone devices.

Who are the Top Companies in the Managed Application Services Market?

The global managed application services market is highly competitive.

The noteworthy players holding the global MAS market are:

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

VIRTUSTREAM INC.

RACKSPACE INC.

CenturyLink Inc.

DXC Technology Company

BMC Software INC.

Mindtree Limited

Unisys Corporation

Key Highlights from the Managed Application Services Market Report :

IT and Telecom to Propel the Market

The IT and telecom sector is a noteworthy market for managed application services, owing to the high rate of various technological adoptions, increased frequency of confirmation of the BYOD policy, and an increased need for high-end security due to the rapidly growing data among organizations.

As per the SD-WAN Managed Services’ recent survey, 64% of the surveyed network and IT managers plan to add an SD-WAN managed service in the upcoming years. This is because the end-users believe it will deliver better security, improved cloud application performance, and flexible management.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Share

The North American managed application services market is expanding due to the changing IT infrastructure landscape, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. Owing to the speedy acceleration of modern technology and the need for streamlined IT functions, an increasing number of businesses in the region find the best way to keep pace with MSP.

Likewise, Canada is witnessing a high rise in the application of multi-cloud environments and increased adoption of automation. Cloud, mobile, and social technologies demand that businesses take a proactive approach toward IT security, thereby boosting the demand for deploying robust managed services that would deliver in all security management layers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Managed Application Services Market?

In June 2022, AWS Managed Services (AMS) launched Accelerate, a new cloud operation offering that assists customers in achieving operational excellence regardless of their cloud journey.

In February 2022, "Let's Create," IBM's new integrated global platform, was launched. The platform reaffirms the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration to create long-term value for clients and partners while assisting them in addressing their most pressing business issues.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Managed Application Services Market Based on Organization Site, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Organization Site (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small & Medium-scale Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Retail & E-Commerce IT & Telecom Manufacturing Healthcare

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany France Russia United Kingdom Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East



