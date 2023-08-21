Supercomputers Market Revenues to Reach USD 12.14 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Supercomputers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 12.09 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.09% during the forecast period.

A supercomputer performs high-level processing at a rapid pace compared to standard computers. It has multiple processors, which help achieve quicker circuit switching, enabling users to access a vast amount of data and process it in less time.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 12.09 billion Market Size (2028) USD 12.14 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of cloud technology usage. The growth of exascale computing.

Who are the Top Companies in the Supercomputers Market?

The market is highly consolidated. There are a few significant players occupying a large market share. Companies are using strategies like product innovation and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition. The significant players in the supercomputers market are,

Atos SE

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Fujitsu Ltd

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Inc.

NEC Technologies India Private Limited

Key Highlights from the Supercomputers Market Report :

Demand for Higher Processing Power Driving the Market

Companies dealing with massive amounts of data are looking to process and manage this data to help them in decision-making. Therefore, the demand for higher processing power for managing data is driving the supercomputers market.

Vendors are focusing on more processing power for various end-user sectors. The BFSI industry is also partnering with many vendors to implement automation and spend on research projects, fueling the market’s expansion.

Asia-Pacific to Register Massive Growth

China has a well-developed supercomputing landscape. It significantly invests more than other countries. Chinese researchers have built a quantum computer prototype which can detect 76 photons through Gaussian boson sampling.

Japan is another major market in the region, having almost 33 of the world’s 500 most powerful supercomputers, including the K computer.

What are the Latest Developments in the Supercomputers Market?

In May 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, in collaboration with Cerebras Systems, announced the development of a powerful new AI supercomputer.

In March 2022, the National Supercomputing Mission of India announced the deployment of the Param Ganga petascale supercomputer at IIT Roorkee.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Supercomputers Market Based on End-User Industry and Geography:

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Industries Government Entities Research Institutions

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



