Cleaning Robot Market Revenues to Reach USD 45.51 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Cleaning Robot Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 44.87 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.28% during the forecast period.
Cleaning robots refer to autonomous devices which clean floors, pools, windows, and lawns with minimal or no human intervention. Cleaning robots are used in residential and industrial sectors. Industrial cleaning robots are generally mobile, application-specific robots that automate cleaning processes.
Report Summary:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (2023)
|USD 44.87 billion
|Market Size (2028)
|USD 45.51 billion
|CAGR (2023-2028)
|0.28%
|Study Period
|2018-2028
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Largest Market
|North America
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Scope
|Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|The growing adoption of smart home appliances.
|The demand for domestic consumer robots.
Who are the Top Companies in the Cleaning Robot Market?
The cleaning robot market is highly competitive. It consists of existing players and new players entering the market with new products. Some companies are working on R&D and collaborating with established players to offer cleaning equipment.
The significant players in the cleaning robot market are,
- Domestic Robot Cleaners
- Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd
- Roborock Technology Co. Ltd
- LG Electronics Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- Cecotec Innovaciones SL
- Neato Robotics Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- SharkNinja Operating LLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- Haier Group Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Xiaomi Group
- Professional Robot Cleaners
- AzioBot BV
- Softbank Robotics
- Karcher
- Avidbots Corp.
- Minuteman International
- Diversey Holdings
- Tennant Company
- Nilfisk A/S
- ICE Cobotics
Key Highlights from the Cleaning Robot Market Report:
Demand for Pool Cleaning Robots in Commercial and Domestic Sectors
- The demand for automation in pool cleaning in the home and domestic sectors is propelling the market’s growth. Developing consumer lifestyles are also fueling the market’s expansion.
- Robot cleaners are used for pools to scour the surface and remove dirt. These have automated features. The use of pool-cleaning robots is expected to increase due to the expansion of the hotel sector and the growing number of swimming pools.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Maximum Adoption of Cleaning Robots
- In Asia-Pacific, the gradual increase in customers’ disposable income and their changing lifestyles are driving the market.
- China’s rapid usage of cleaning robots is fueled by technological progress, sustainability concerns, and a growing economy. Customers are paying more for specific features of cleaning robots.
What are the Latest Developments in the Cleaning Robot Market?
- In August 2022, Amazon and iRobot entered a merger agreement under which Amazon acquired iRobot.
- In September 2021, Peppermint, a Pune-based startup, designed and manufactured an industrial floor-cleaning robot, which is used in housekeeping and service activities.
Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Cleaning Robot Market Based on Application and Geography:
- By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Domestic/Household Robots
- Vacuum Floor Cleaner
- Pool Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
- Professional Robots
- Floor Cleaning
- Tank, Tube, and Pipe Cleaning
- Other Applications
- Domestic/Household Robots
- By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Americas
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia-Pacific
