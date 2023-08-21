Cleaning Robot Market Revenues to Reach USD 45.51 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Cleaning Robot Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 44.87 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.28% during the forecast period.

Cleaning robots refer to autonomous devices which clean floors, pools, windows, and lawns with minimal or no human intervention. Cleaning robots are used in residential and industrial sectors. Industrial cleaning robots are generally mobile, application-specific robots that automate cleaning processes.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 44.87 billion Market Size (2028) USD 45.51 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.28% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of smart home appliances. The demand for domestic consumer robots.

Who are the Top Companies in the Cleaning Robot Market?

The cleaning robot market is highly competitive. It consists of existing players and new players entering the market with new products. Some companies are working on R&D and collaborating with established players to offer cleaning equipment.

The significant players in the cleaning robot market are,

Domestic Robot Cleaners

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Cecotec Innovaciones SL

Neato Robotics Inc.

Electrolux AB

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Group

Professional Robot Cleaners

AzioBot BV

Softbank Robotics

Karcher

Avidbots Corp.

Minuteman International

Diversey Holdings

Tennant Company

Nilfisk A/S

ICE Cobotics

Key Highlights from the Cleaning Robot Market Report :

Demand for Pool Cleaning Robots in Commercial and Domestic Sectors

The demand for automation in pool cleaning in the home and domestic sectors is propelling the market’s growth. Developing consumer lifestyles are also fueling the market’s expansion.

Robot cleaners are used for pools to scour the surface and remove dirt. These have automated features. The use of pool-cleaning robots is expected to increase due to the expansion of the hotel sector and the growing number of swimming pools.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Maximum Adoption of Cleaning Robots



In Asia-Pacific, the gradual increase in customers’ disposable income and their changing lifestyles are driving the market.

China’s rapid usage of cleaning robots is fueled by technological progress, sustainability concerns, and a growing economy. Customers are paying more for specific features of cleaning robots.

What are the Latest Developments in the Cleaning Robot Market?



In August 2022, Amazon and iRobot entered a merger agreement under which Amazon acquired iRobot.

In September 2021, Peppermint, a Pune-based startup, designed and manufactured an industrial floor-cleaning robot, which is used in housekeeping and service activities.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Cleaning Robot Market Based on Application and Geography:

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic/Household Robots Vacuum Floor Cleaner Pool Cleaning Other Cleaning Professional Robots Floor Cleaning Tank, Tube, and Pipe Cleaning Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Americas Europe Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Cleaning Robot Market Report (2023-2028) .

