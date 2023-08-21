North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Revenues to Reach USD 35.02 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 25.91 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

Patients with diabetes can monitor and keep their blood glucose levels in control using diabetes equipment. Diabetes devices can improve a person’s diabetes status.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 25.91 billion Market Size (2028) USD 35.02 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.21% Study Period 2017-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing diabetic population. The need to control blood glucose levels.

Who are the Top Companies in the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market?

The market is highly competitive, with various players operating on the regional level. Companies are adopting strategies like innovating products to expand their business operations in the market. Significant players in the North American diabetes care devices market are,

Becton Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet

Abbott

Dexcom

Tandem

Ypsomed

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Key Highlights from the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Report :

Demand for Monitoring Devices Driving the Market

Monitoring devices are gaining popularity due to the availability of reimbursement options for glucose meters. Glucose meters are costly, and they should be replaced in six to eight months. Therefore, most people prefer to go for health insurance plans that cover 80% of the total healthcare costs.

CGM devices are growing in demand in North America as they use advanced technology and can empower people with diabetes to make informed decisions about their health.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States is expected to register massive growth in the market due to the high prevalence of obesity in the country and the increasing awareness of diabetes care.

New product launches in insulin pump devices are driving the US market. For example, Medtronic received FDA approval for its new infusion set, which features extended wearability and can last longer than existing infusion sets.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market?

In March 2022, Dexcom released G7 first in the United Kingdom and expanded the launch across Europe.

In January 2022, Insulet Corp. announced the FDA approval of its Omnipod 5 system, marking its entry into the automated insulin delivery ecosystem.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Based on Product and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2028) Monitoring Device (Value and Volume, 2017-2028) Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Glucometer Devices Blood Glucose Test Strips Lancets Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensors Durables Management Devices (Value and Volume, 2017-2028) Insulin Pump Insulin Pump Device Insulin Pump Reservoir Infusion Set Insulin Syringes Cartridges in Reusable Pens Insulin Disposable Pens Jet Injectors

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States (Value and Volume, 2017-2028) By Monitoring Devices By Management Devices Canada (Value and Volume, 2017-2028) By Monitoring Devices By Management Devices Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2017-2028) By Monitoring Devices By Management Devices



Get a glance at the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Report (2023-2028).

