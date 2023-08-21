Propolis Market Revenues to Reach USD 881.96 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Propolis Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 675.46 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Propolis or bee glue is a resinous mix that honeybees produce by mixing saliva and beeswax with exudate sourced from sap flows, tree buds, or other botanical segments. Propolis consumption improves the immune system and is an antioxidant and wound healer.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 675.46 million Market Size (2028) USD 881.96 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.48% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Middle East and Africa Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for supplements, including antioxidants. The growing health awareness.

Who are the Top Companies in the Propolis Market?

The propolis market is highly fragmented due to the large number of players operating in the market. Companies are adopting strategies like partnerships and joint ventures to expand their market presence.

The significant players in the propolis market are,

Herb Pharm LLC

Apis Flora

Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness (Bee Health Limited)

YS Organic Bee Farms

Comvita Ltd

Wax Green

Apiary Polenecter

Uniflora Health Foods

Sunyata Pon Lee

NOW Foods

Bio Botanica Inc. (Nature’s Answer)

Key Highlights from the Propolis Market Report :

Demand for Supplements Containing Antioxidants

Antioxidants contain several benefits, like keeping the skin younger. These benefits attract customers toward food and beauty products containing antioxidants.

Propolis contains polyphenols called flavonoids, which are also good antioxidants. Consumers are including antioxidants in their daily intake in the form of health supplements, which is fueling the market’s growth.

Europe Dominates the Market

The growing demand for propolis in Europe is due to the rising health awareness of consumers and the ability of propolis to strengthen the immune system and digestive health.

Propolis is a gluten-free product. Therefore, consumers suffering from celiac disease are increasingly using it, thereby driving market growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Propolis Market?

In September 2021, Comvita Ltd partnered with Caravan to help increase consumer awareness about the benefits of Manuka honey and propolis by creating a lifestyle brand using the natural healing properties of these ingredients.

In March 2021, Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness acquired Bee Health, a UK developer of nutritional supplements.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Propolis Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Capsules and Tablets Liquids Creams Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Offline Retail Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies and Drugstores Other Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Propolis Market Report (2023-2028) .

