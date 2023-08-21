GraniteShares Announces Launch of new ETF focused on most Disruptive Companies (DRUP)

New York, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced the launch of a new large-cap ETF in its fund range: GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF, ticker symbol “DRUP.” DRUP will track a new index created by Nasdaq called the Nasdaq US Large Cap Select Disruptors™ Index (the “Index”).



The Index provides exposure to 50 companies with the highest 'Disruption Scores' among issuers from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap™ Index. Within the Index, companies are assigned a disruption score using a multi-factor scoring model based on several fundamental metrics, including patent value, revenue growth, research and development expenses and gross margins to capture disruption across all three stages of the business lifecycle (Early Stage, Expansion & Maturity).

William Rhind, GraniteShares CEO said: “There are a lot of thematic ETFs in the market that provide exposure to innovation or technology stocks, but none that specifically focus on finding the most disruptive companies. DRUP allows investors to own a curated portfolio of the 50 most disruptive companies as measured by Nasdaq. We’re excited to bring this new idea to market and let investors gain exposure to disruption in their portfolios.”

“Since our inception, Nasdaq has been focused on harnessing the innovation of companies that are disrupting their respective markets,” said Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Global Head of Index Product and Operations at Nasdaq. “This new partnership with GraniteShares continues to celebrate innovation and our novel approaches to identifying and tracking disruptive companies.”

ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %





About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares U.S. ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17 % GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25 % GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19 % GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50 % GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %





