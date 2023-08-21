Notification regarding legal dispute

LITGRID AB (identification code 302564383, registered office placed at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) (hereinafter – LITGRID, the Company) informs that Vilnius Regional Court (hereinafter – the Court) announced that it received a claim from UB GG LTU S23 requesting the Court to recognise the Company's decision of 10 June 2022 to refuse to conclude a letter of intent and the response of 14 July 2022 regarding the refusal to conclude the letter of intent as illegal and to revoke them, to order EUR 19 768 535 in damages and incurred litigation costs from LITGRID.

According to UAB GG LTU S23, the Company's decision of June 10, 2022, to refuse to conclude a letter of intent with it in accordance with the issued pre-conditions of connection is unfounded and illegal, therefore the plaintiff lost the opportunity to develop the solar power plant park and suffered losses of EUR 19 768 535 as a result.

The Company will analyse the arguments of the claim and will make decisions about further actions in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu