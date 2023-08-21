Feed Probiotics Market to Surpass 5.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Enhanced Digestive Health

Westford USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, feed probiotics offer a natural and sustainable alternative with a global shift towards reducing antibiotic use in animal farming. Probiotics support immune function, reducing the need for antibiotics and addressing concerns about antibiotic resistance.

Farmers are adopting feed probiotics to improve livestock performance. Probiotics positively influence growth rates, weight gain, and overall animal productivity, translating into economic benefits for producers and healthier protein sources for consumers.

Prominent Players in the Feed Probiotics Market

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Lesaffre & Cie

Bio-Vet, Inc.

BioResource International, Inc.

Adisseo France SAS

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Biomin Holding GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill, Inc.

Provita Eurotech Limited

Pure Cultures, LLC

Novus International Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Danisco Animal Nutrition (a subsidiary of Dupont de Nemours, Inc.)

Bifidobacterium Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Diverse Benefits for Animal Health

Bifidobacterium, a critical global feed probiotics market segment, is experiencing rapid growth. With its diverse benefits for animal health, including improved gut flora, digestion, and immune response, Bifidobacterium-based feed supplements are gaining traction among livestock producers seeking efficient and sustainable solutions.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant force in the global feed probiotics market. The region's burgeoning livestock industry, coupled with growing consumer demand for antibiotic-free animal products, fuels the adoption of feed probiotics, heightened awareness of animal health, food safety, and sustainable farming practices evidence of this trend.

Lactobacillus Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatility, and Aiding in Digestion

Lactobacillus stands as a dominant segment in the global feed probiotics market. Its widespread use is attributed to its versatility, aiding digestion, immunity, and growth promotion across various livestock species. Lactobacillus's efficacy and broad applicability underline its leading role in shaping the feed probiotics industry.

Regional markets in North America stand out as a dynamic region in the global feed probiotics market. The increasing awareness of animal health, stringent regulations on antibiotic use, and growing demand for quality animal products drive the adoption of feed probiotics. This region showcases a rapid shift towards natural and preventive livestock management.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the feed probiotics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Feed Probiotics Market

In January 2022, JBCPL enters into fast-growing probiotics market with new acquisition. India based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (JBCPL) will acquire brands for the Indian market from Sanzyme, a leading player in the probiotics and reproductive health segment in the country.

In October 2022, the partnership between Evonik and BASF allowed Evonik certain non-exclusive licensing rights to OpteinicsTM, a digital solution to improve comprehension and reduce the environmental impact of the animal protein and feed industries.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Probiotics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

