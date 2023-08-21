Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach USD 33.46 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis reached a value of USD 18.62 billion in the year 2022. Based on the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, this market is anticipated to exhibit a (CAGR) of 6.0% throughout the projected period. The notable upswing in market revenue is propelled by several key factors, including the escalating prevalence of both acute and chronic kidney diseases, a rising occurrence of diabetes, and notable advancements in healthcare technology. Furthermore, the market's revenue expansion is being significantly bolstered by the increasing efforts and initiatives undertaken by government agencies at the federal level.

The escalating prevalence of diabetes is playing a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the market. As indicated by the World Health Organization, diabetes affected approximately 537 million elderly individuals in the year 2021. This figure is poised to ascend to 643 million by the year 2030 and further escalate to 783 million by 2045. Remarkably, nearly 44% of adults, which is nearly one out of every two individuals, are afflicted by diabetes but remain undiagnosed, equating to approximately 240 million people. This predominantly involves type 2 diabetes cases.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1976

Additionally, the growth of market revenue is being steered by progressive advancements in healthcare technology. Contemporary times are witnessing the emergence of diverse dialysis methodologies aimed at advancing this market sector. Notable among these is renal dialysis—a therapeutic technique for addressing kidney or renal failure—achieved effectively through sophisticated machinery that ensures blood filtration and purification, all while maintaining a consistent blood flow. This process also regulates electrolytes and expels undesirable impurities, waste products, and surplus fluid from the bloodstream. Dialysis, in essence, serves as a means to eliminate excess fluid and harmful substances from circulation in instances where kidney functionality is compromised.

Contributing further to market revenue expansion is the presence of various companies, each investing in products associated with dialysis. A pertinent example of this trend is exemplified by Zeus, a global frontrunner in advanced polymer solutions. On June 21, 2022, Zeus unveiled a substantial multimillion-dollar investment aimed at augmenting its global catheter manufacturing capacity, specifically at its California location. The initial phase of this project is focused on significantly expanding the facility's physical footprint, thereby bolstering the potential for catheter-based design and manufacturing activities.

Nonetheless, the advancement of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is being counteracted by the presence of risks and side effects associated with these procedures. An array of undesirable outcomes, encompassing low blood pressure, bone ailments, itching, elevated blood pressure, and insomnia, pose as significant risk factors. These elements have the potential to impede the otherwise positive trajectory of revenue growth within the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1976

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 18.62 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 33.46 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered type, product, modality, disease type, end-use and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Baxter, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Rockwell Medical, Inc., Cantel Medical Group of Companies, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis solutions. Some major players included in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are:

Baxter Medtronic Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Rockwell Medical, Inc. Cantel Medical Group of Companies Boston Scientific Corporation NIPRO Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. B. Braun SE Becton, Dickinson and Company



Strategic Development

On 13 February 2023, Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the ‘Company’), a commercial pharmaceutical company dedicated to offering life-sustaining products for people who suffer from blood disorders and kidney diseases, announced a three-year product sales contract with Concerto Renal Services (‘Concerto’), the biggest supplier of dialysis in skilled nursing facilities in the United States.

On 30 August 2021, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest supplier of products and services for those suffering from kidney failure, invested an increased USD 25 million in Humacyte, Inc., a medical company based in the United States. In connection with Humacyte's merger with a Special Purpose Acquiring Company (SPAC).

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1976

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hemodialysis segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. A hemodialysis is used to remove excess and waste chemicals and fluids from the body during hemodialysis. As the blood passes through the filter, it comes into contact with dialysate, which, despite the presence of contaminants, resembles physiological fluid. Hemodialysis is done three times a week at dialysis centers, freeing up the rest of the week for other activities. The facility's skilled staff continuously supervises and tracks patients' health and treatments.

The peritoneal dialysis segment registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022. One type of dialysis therapy for renal failure is Peritoneal Dialysis (PD). It cleans your blood by using a fluid that you put in your stomach and then takes out. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Continuous Cycler-assisted Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD) are the two most popular kinds of PD. It takes out surplus salt, water, and debris so that they do not accumulate in the body.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the presence of healthcare and hospitality facilities and rising prevalence of diabetes in this country, which are contributing significantly to the market revenue growth in this region. Prevalence has risen faster in middle-income and low-income countries than in high-income states. Diabetes is a leading cause of vision loss, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and amputation of lower limbs. According to the World Health Organization, the global diabetes burden is increasing, particularly in the United States, where the number of diabetics has surpassed 23 Billion in recent years. Dialysis is becoming more popular as the incidence of kidney failure and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) rises.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market on the basis of type, product, modality, disease type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hemodialysis Peritoneal dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Devices Machine Dialyzer Others Consumables Concentrates Catheters Others Services

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Daily Conventional

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Multi-organ failure Acute kidney infections End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Home settings Hospitals and dialysis centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Medical Power Supply Market , By Type (Enclosed Power Supplies, Open Frame Power Supplies, External Power Supplies, and Others), By Application (Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Surgical Equipment, and Others), and By Region Forecast To 2030

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By Method, By End-Use, By Application, By Region, Forecasts to 2017-2027

Digital Diabetes Management Market , By Product (Devices, Applications, Software & Services), By Device Type (Wearables, Handheld Devices), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers), By Region Forecast to 2030

Infusion Pump Market By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Enteral Pumps, and Implantable Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, and Pain Management), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Online Pharmacy Market , By Product Type (Medications, Health, Wellness & Nutrition, and Others), By Platform (App-Based and Web-Based), By Drug Type (Over-the-Counter Drugs and Prescription Drugs), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Assay Kits), By Application, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights