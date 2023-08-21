Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 92.40 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the dimensions of the patient monitoring devices market achieved a valuation of USD 47 Billion. Based on the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is foreseen that the market will sustain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecasted period. A chief impetus behind the escalation in revenue within this market is the notable headway witnessed in the domain of biomedical devices. This progress has led to the replacement of traditional methodologies, spurred by the creation of enhanced patient monitoring capabilities. Another contributing factor to the expansion of market revenue stems from the growing adoption of wearable and remote patient monitoring devices. These elements collectively drive the positive trajectory of revenue growth within the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1535

Prominent factors steering the augmentation of revenue in the market encompass favorable reimbursement conditions, heightened consciousness regarding patient monitoring devices, and the pervasiveness of chronic ailments. Moreover, the escalating incidence of acute and chronic respiratory disorders serves as an additional driver for revenue expansion. The growth trajectory of the market is further propelled by an escalating demand for monitoring instruments that efficiently capture, transmit, document, and exhibit an array of biometric data. This data encompasses vital metrics such as blood pressure, temperature, and blood oxygen saturation levels. These collective drivers harmoniously contribute to the upward trajectory of revenue growth within the market.

A noteworthy impediment to the expansion of market revenue arises from a substantial dearth of patient awareness, compounded by a reliance on recently introduced patient monitoring devices. This factor possesses the potential to curtail the otherwise upward trajectory of revenue growth within the market. Furthermore, the elevated costs associated with patient monitoring devices exert a considerable influence on the adoption rate of newly launched devices. This notable cost factor serves to substantially diminish the rate at which these devices are embraced within the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1535

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 47 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.8% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 92.40 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Intersect Smiths Medical Bosch GmbH, Biotronik, Intel Corporation, Welch Allyn, Health anywhere Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, MASIMO CORPORATION, and Smiths Medical Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global patient monitoring devices market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some major players included in the global patient monitoring devices market are:

Bosch GmbH

Biotronik

Intel Corporation

Welch Allyn

Health anywhere Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

MASIMO CORPORATION

Smiths Medical

Strategic Development

On 1 December 2022, The ExactaMix Pro Automated Compounder has been launched by Baxter International Inc., which is a pioneer in nutrition therapy across the globe. ExactaMix Pro's features are intended to strengthen data reporting capabilities, improve user experience, and improve security.

On 20 June 2022, A wireless patient monitoring system named Portrait Mobile has been launched by GE Healthcare

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1535

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blood glucose monitoring systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe. A considerable increase in the worldwide diabetic patient load caused by increase in the number of diabetic patients also results in rise in use of blood glucose monitoring systems. One of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment is the ability of blood glucose monitoring systems to more effectively manage daily glucose levels.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising number of blood glucose monitoring, pressure monitoring, and a variety of other devices launched in hospitals. Increased prevalence of injuries, chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement requirements are expected to support revenue growth of the segment. The ability to carry out complex monitoring operations and the accessibility of technologically advanced medical equipment and infrastructure are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to presence of a highly regulated and sophisticated healthcare system in the region. In addition, revenue growth of the market in the region is driven by accessibility of innovative products brought on by presence of significant industry competitors.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-monitoring-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient monitoring devices market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Cardiac Monitoring Devices Respiratory Monitoring Devices Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Interventional Oncology Devices Market By Product Type (Support, Embolization, Ablation), By Process, By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bone Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market , By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, and Others), By Application (Clinical Pathology, Toxicology, and Others), By Animal Type, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Transradial Access Market , By Product (Catheters, Guidewires, and Others), By Application (Fluid and Nutrition Administration, Drug Administration, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Vascular Graft Market By Raw Material (Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts), By Indication (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Peripheral Vascular, Hemodialysis Access), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Next Generation Ultrasound System Market , By Portability (Portable Systems, Trolley Based Systems, and Others), By Product Type (Therapeutic Ultrasound, Diagnostic Ultrasound), By Application, By Technology, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Medical Composites Market , By Product Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites), By Application (Diagnostics Imaging, Surgical Instruments, Tissue Engineering), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights