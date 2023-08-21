Stationary Energy Storage Market to Hit USD 334.6 Billion by 2032 with 24.6% CAGR

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stationary Energy Storage Market Size accounted for USD 37.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 334.6 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Stationary energy storage is the process of storing energy for later use. It is used to balance the supply and demand for electricity, and to provide backup power during outages. There are a variety of technologies used for stationary energy storage, including batteries, flywheels, and pumped hydro. Batteries are the most common type of stationary energy storage. They store energy in the form of chemical reactions, and can be discharged to provide power when needed. Flywheels store energy in the form of rotational motion, and can be used to provide power for short periods of time. Pumped hydro stores energy by pumping water from a lower reservoir to a higher reservoir, and can be used to provide power during peak demand periods. Stationary energy storage is an important part of the energy grid, and helps to ensure a reliable and affordable supply of electricity.

The stationary energy storage market remains upbeat, fueled by the rising integration of renewable power, electrification of transport, and focus on grid modernization. This article provides a thorough analysis of the stationary energy storage market size, share, latest trends, drivers, challenges and key companies.

Stationary Energy Storage Market Statistics and Highlights:

Global Stationary Energy Storage Market size to reach USD 334.6 Billion by 2032, increasing from the current value of USD 37.9 Billion in 2022 registering a CAGR of 24.6% between 2023 and 2032.

Asia Pacific led with over 44% revenue share out of the total market share in 2022.

Lithium-ion batteries remain highly preferred, capturing over 76% share in 2022.

Surging renewable power installations are underpinning demand growth.

Stationary Energy Storage Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Analysis of Key Stationary Energy Storage Market Dynamics:

The Stationary Energy Storage Market outlook remains positive, driven by the rising adoption of renewable power warranting energy storage systems for addressing intermittency. Electrification of vehicles also offers storage possibilities for stabilizing grids. The key challenges restraining faster market growth include high upfront costs, site selection complexities, regulatory hurdles and potential safety hazards. Ongoing research focused on battery chemistries, power electronics and hybrid technologies will shape future growth opportunities. Stationary energy storage systems can pose a risk of fire or explosion if not properly designed and operated. This is a major concern for policymakers and the public, and it is important to address these safety concerns in order to promote the widespread adoption of stationary energy storage. Despite these challenges, the stationary energy storage market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The ongoing research and development in this field is promising, and it is likely that new technologies will emerge that will make stationary energy storage more affordable, reliable, and safe.

Latest Innovations and Trends:

Flow batteries are gaining traction for long-duration energy storage.

Hybrid systems combining lithium-ion and flow/solid-state batteries.

Cloud-based management platforms using AI for predictive control.

Second-life EV battery usage for energy storage applications.

Deployment of large-capacity battery storage power plants.



Major Factors Driving Market Growth:

Expanding renewable power capacities and electrification of transport.

Government initiatives and incentives promoting energy storage adoption.

Advancements in battery management systems and power conversion technologies.

Growing private and public investments in grid infrastructure upgrades.

Rising deployments of solar-storage hybrid power systems.





Key Challenges Hindering Market Potential:

High upfront costs involved in stationary storage systems.

Complexities in optimal siting and sizing of large storage projects.

Evolving regulatory standards surrounding energy storage.

Potential safety hazards related to chemical leaks, fires etc.

Interconnection and interoperability challenges with grid infrastructure.



Stationary Energy Storage Market Segmentation:

As per the Battery

Lithium Ion type

Lead Acid type

Sodium Sulphur type

Flow Battery type

As per the Energy Storage Type

Liquid Air Storage type

Hydrogen and Ammonia Storage type

Thermal Energy Storage type

Gravitational Energy Storage type

Compressed Air Energy Storage type



As per the Application

Behind the Meter uses

Grid Service

Stationary Energy Storage Market Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific led the stationary energy storage market in 2022, accounting for a big part of the global market. This was driven by the region's rapid economic growth and increasing demand for renewable energy. Significant growth is expected in North America and Europe in the coming years, as these regions implement renewable energy expansion plans. The Middle East, Africa, and South America also offer lucrative opportunities for the stationary energy storage market, as these regions are looking to improve their energy security and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Leading Companies Offering Stationary Energy Storage:

Key players include Tesla, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Fluence, LS Power, Sungrow, and Eos Energy Enterprises, among others.

