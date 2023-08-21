Questex’s U.S. Broadband Summit Announces State Speakers to Address BEAD Program Impact and Allocations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Technology Group’s U.S. Broadband Summit today announces state speakers to address BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment) program impact and allocations. Thought leaders from around the country will convene to discuss the impact BEAD will have on the future of connectivity, as well as funding opportunities beyond federal funds and the merits of different technologies in connecting remote and underserved communities. The U.S. Broadband Summit takes place November 15-17, 2023 at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C. Click here to register.



“For Americans who lack access to high-speed internet, the BEAD program allocations will help states ensure its citizens can do their jobs, participate in school, access healthcare and stay connected. Our speakers will provide detailed information about how the funding will help states and territories build out high speed broadband networks,” said Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex.

U.S. state speakers include:

Andrew Butcher, Maine Connectivity Authority

Judson Cary, Colorado Attorney General’s Office

Sally Burchfield Doty, Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi

Earnie Holtrey, Indiana Broadband Office

Brian Newby, North Dakota Information Technology

Jade Piros, Kansas Office of Broadband Development

Sandeep Taxali, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion

Brian Thorn, Rhode Island

Thomas Tyler, Jr, Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity



View the U.S. Broadband Summit agenda.

In addition, the U.S. Broadband Summit also announces that Comcast has signed on as a Diamond Partner. The Summit will feature industry leading sponsors and partners in a variety of formats and connection opportunities. Other sponsors include: Harmonic, Clearfield, Radisys, Wavelo, Visionary Broadband, Lumos, CQA, Amphenol Network Solutions, VantagePoint, 5G Americas, Broadband Forum, CCA, Fiber Broadband Association, Fierce Telecom, Five Nine Podcast, GSMA/MWC LA, ICF, NATE and TIA.

Click here to register for the U.S. Broadband Summit. Early bird prices are available through September 22. Stay connected with the U.S. Broadband Summit on LinkedIn and Twitter. For sponsorship opportunities of the U.S. Broadband Summit, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About U.S. Broadband Summit

The first ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSO's, WISP's, wireless carriers and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director

Questex Technology Group

csoucy@questex.com