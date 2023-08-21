Food Processing And Handling Equipment Market Set to Soar Past USD 233.8 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Processing And Handling Equipment market size is expected to reach USD 233.8 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The escalating demand for packaged and processed foods necessitates adopting automated systems. Additionally, stringent food safety and hygiene regulations drive the market towards specialized equipment to ensure compliance. The demand for improved processing techniques rises as the industry focuses on minimizing food wastage. Evolving consumer preferences towards convenience foods and the expansion of global food trade further emphasize the need for efficient processing and handling solutions

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Food Processing And Handling Equipment market, increasing adoption of automation and robotics driven by the need for enhanced efficiency. A growing focus is on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to address environmental concerns. Additionally, integrating Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is becoming more prevalent, enabling more innovative monitoring of equipment performance. The market is witnessing a rising demand for equipment designs that prioritize hygiene and ease of cleaning, catering to heightened consumer expectations. Advanced data analytics are being more widely utilized for optimizing processing processes, and artificial intelligence (AI) as well as machine learning are finding applications in predictive maintenance practices are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Food processing and handling equipment is a broad term that refers to the machines, systems, and devices used to transform raw food into finished food products. It includes a wide range of equipment, such as grinders, mixers, ovens, and packaging machines. The specific equipment used depends on the type of food being processed and the desired end product.

Prominent Players in Food Processing And Handling Equipment Market

Alfa Laval

Buhler

GEA Group

JBT Corporation

Krones

Marel

SPX Flow

Tetra Pak

Yamato Scale

The Middleby Corporation

IMA Group

Baker Perkins

Bosch Packaging Technology

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Satake Corporation

Voith

Wuxi Taixing Food Machinery

A.P.V. Equipment

Ulma Packaging

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



138.44 Billion 2030 Value Projection



233.88 Billion CAGR 6% Segments Covered















By type Food Processing Equipment, Food Service Equipment, Food Packaging Equipment



Equipment Size Reduction Equipment, Size Enlargement Equipment, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Cooling & Heating Systems, Cleaning Systems, Fermenter, Sorters & Graders, Others



Operation Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual



Application Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Grains, cereals, Fruits, vegetables, Ready-to-eat meals, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments



End-product Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Processing Equipment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Processing Equipment dominated the global online market as they play a pivotal role in transforming raw materials into finished products. This equipment type includes machinery for cutting, grinding, mixing, cooking, and other processes essential for food production. The demand for processed and convenience foods has been steadily increasing due to changing lifestyles and urbanization. As consumers seek ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare meals, food manufacturers invest in processing equipment to meet these demands efficiently.

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, meat, poultry, and seafood are the leading segment due to the increasing consumption of animal protein products globally. As the population grows and dietary preferences change, there's a growing demand for processed and packaged meat, poultry, and seafood products. Food processing and handling equipment are crucial in ensuring product safety, quality, and efficient production processes within this segment.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large population. Rapid urbanization is leading to changes in lifestyles and eating habits. Consumers seek convenience and ready-to-eat options, which fuels the demand for efficient food processing and packaging.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Food Processing And Handling Equipment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Food Processing And Handling Equipment.

Key Developments in Food Processing And Handling Equipment Market

In January 2023, JPG Resources, a food and beverage innovation and commercialization group, has acquired the research and development team of RodeoCPG, a Brooklyn, NY-based strategic sales agency focused on supporting consumer brands at retail.

Key Questions Answered in Food Processing And Handling Equipment Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

