Dr. Karin Schnarr Appointed CEO and Registrar of the AGCO

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Karin Schnarr as Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. She will assume the role on September 18, 2023.



Dr. Schnarr is a highly accomplished and performance-focused senior executive with extensive experience in the academic, public‐sector, and private-sector consulting environments. She is an Associate Professor, Strategic Management, at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she has been Director of MBA and BBA Programs as well as being a member of the university’s Board of Governors and Senate. Karin has held numerous senior roles in the Government of Ontario, including as Chief of Staff to ministers in multiple portfolios, during which time she guided the development of public policy, legislation, and regulations related to key government priorities. Recently, Karin served as Chair of the Ontario Government’s Task Force on Women and the Economy.

Dr. Schnarr is a seasoned relationship builder within organizations, across government ministries and agencies, and with external partners and stakeholders. She has extensive Board of Directors and governance experience across multiple sectors and industries. Karin was recently the Chair of the Board of the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario and the Vice-Chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board. A strong community supporter, she also volunteers on the National Advocacy Committee for ALS Canada and was formerly on the board of the Kids Health Foundation. Karin is a former member of the iGaming Ontario Board of Directors.

Dr. Schnarr received her PhD in Strategic Management (Corporate Governance) and her MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. She also holds a Master of Arts (English Literature) from Queen’s University, and Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Waterloo.

The AGCO and its Board of Directors are excited to welcome Dr. Schnarr to the organization and extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to AGCO’s outgoing CEO and Registrar, Tom Mungham, who announced his intention to retire from the agency in March 2023.

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

