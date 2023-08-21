Global Dental Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 11.59 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for dental equipment achieved a size of USD 6.20 Billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a substantial annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% throughout the forecast period, based on the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of dental disorders. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that untreated dental decay impacts more than one-quarter (26%) of the U.S. population. Gum disease, affecting over half (46%) of individuals aged 30 and above, along with severe gum disease, which affects approximately 9% of adults, contribute significantly to this trend. Moreover, the incidence of oral cancers is notably higher among individuals aged 55 and above, particularly those who engage in heavy smoking and alcohol consumption.



Furthermore, the escalating trend of medical tourism contributes significantly to the growth of market revenue. Dental tourism serves as an effective avenue for individuals seeking treatment abroad to access cost-effective and easily accessible dental care, encompassing various procedures like surgeries and aesthetic dentistry treatments.

In response to the growing popularity of dental tourism over the past decade, enterprises have emerged to facilitate and organize trips for medical tourists. Notable examples include "Patients Beyond Borders" and "Dental Departures," which employ marketing services to connect patients with overseas healthcare providers. Certain insurance entities, such as GeoBlue (affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield), Aetna, and Cigna, offer specialized medical and dental coverage tailored for individuals traveling outside the United States.

Nevertheless, the dental equipment market confronts a notable challenge in the form of high expenses. The cost of dental lasers, for instance, can vary significantly, ranging from USD 6,700 to USD 78,000 based on factors such as features, delivery methods, wavelength, and additional components. The limited scope of reimbursement policies for dental treatment plans and the exclusion of dental care from Mediclaim policies by insurance firms pose substantial hindrances to the expansion of the dental equipment market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 6.20 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.1% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 11.59 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, treatment, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health, Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental equipment market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and introducing more advanced dental equipment. Some major players included in the global dental equipment market report are:

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

GC Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Carestream Health

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

Strategic Development

In May 2020, Straumann Group announced a novel zygomatic implant solution in conjunction with Southern Implants as a part of its aim to lead in the field of implant immediacy. This innovative solution combines benefits of Straumann's BLX and BLT implant prosthesis range for fixed overdentures with established implant design characteristics. The new technology has two designs, Straumann Zygomatic implants, ZAGA flat and ZAGA round, to accommodate variances in bone availability and shape, and may be used in conjunction with Straumann CARES digital workflow to arrange the implant site by computer.

In November 2021, Henry Schein, Inc. announced its attendance at the 2021 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), with a robust roster of product demonstrations and educational sessions aimed to assist oral health professionals in improving office efficiency. Visitors to GNYDM may learn about the company's extensive array of products and solutions that help improve every stage of the practice workflow, including digital equipment, technological solutions, and new business services to help dental practices manage and expand.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The general and diagnostics equipment segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Diagnostic equipment used in modern dentistry is a combination of computerized systems, specific tests, suggestive materials, and lighting. Dental problems including tooth decay, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia are common in elderly patients, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Dental drills are among many manual and electric instruments that dentists use to prepare cavities for fillings. Back of patients' teeth and teeth that are often covered by cheeks can be seen by dentists due to dental mirrors. Moreover, dental probes are used to investigate questionable locations or to clear debris. Files and rasps are used by dentists to smooth bones and conduct root canals, while scalers are used to remove plaque and tartar. However, during extractions, forceps are used to hold the teeth.

The prosthodontic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Individuals' rising demand for aesthetic appearance has compelled them to use prostheses and technical breakthroughs and product releases have also driven revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, increased need for prosthodontics is fueling the desire for dental radiology equipment such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), which is regarded as a unique imaging alternative for a prosthodontist's diverse treatment demands.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of dental disorders in this region. In addition, presence of key players is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, in January 2022, RODO Medical and The Aurum Group have formed a strategic alliance to bring Rodo Digital Prosthetics (RDP) to the U.S. RDP is a new dental laboratory that will combine RODO's unique technology and Aurum's Core3dcentres. Furthermore, both firms have reached a deal for a limited exclusive distribution arrangement in Canada.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental equipment market based on product, treatment, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) General and Diagnostics Equipment Dental Consumables Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Orthodontic Endodontic Periodontics Prosthodontic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals and Clinics Dental Academic and Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



