Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market to Surpass 83.21 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rise in Adopting Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems

Westford,USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the healthcare predictive analytics market growth of healthcare predictive analytics is being propelled by the increasing penetration of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) during the forecast period. IoMT refers to the network of interconnected medical devices, wearable sensors, and other healthcare-related technologies that collect and transmit patient data in real time. This technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry by enabling organizations to achieve better outcomes, improve efficiency, and deliver advanced patient care.

The growing utilization of electronic health records (EHR) is a key driver propelling the healthcare predictive analytics market to become an essential tool for healthcare professionals. EHR systems can store and manage vast amounts of patient data, offering a comprehensive digital repository of medical information.

Prominent Players in Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

IBM Corporation

Optum, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

CitiusTech Inc.

VitreosHealth

Predixion Software

Linguamatics Ltd.

Geneia LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

SCIO Health Analytics

GSI Health

Service sare Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Adoption and Implementation of Predictive Analytics Solutions

Services segment, which includes consulting, implementation, and support services, has emerged as a prominent player in the global healthcare predictive analytics market. These services are crucial in assisting healthcare providers in navigating the complex landscape of predictive analytics, integrating the technology into their existing systems, and maximizing its potential.

The market in North America emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare predictive analytics market, primarily owing to prominent competitors and key industry players in the region. The well-developed healthcare system and organizational structure in North America have fostered the adoption and implementation of predictive analytics solutions.

Software Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Healthcare Infrastructure

Software segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare predictive analytics market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the evolving healthcare infrastructure, which increasingly integrates artificial intelligence and analytical-based technologies for handling patient records and improving overall data management systems.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the healthcare predictive analytics market throughout the forecast period. The region has rapidly adopted healthcare predictive analytics to address escalating health-related expenditures.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the healthcare predictive analytics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

Recently, Syntellis Performance Solutions made a significant acquisition by acquiring Stratasan Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare market intelligence and data analytics company. This strategic move allowed Syntellis to broaden its range of solutions for healthcare organizations, incorporating advanced data and intelligence capabilities.

McKesson Corporation, a renowned healthcare distribution and services company, recently introduced ScriptPAS, a specialized pharmacy management platform for oncology practices. This product launch bolstered McKesson's patient care portfolio by providing oncology practices with a comprehensive solution for managing medication-related workflows and enhancing patient safety.

