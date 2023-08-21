Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Estimated to Attain USD 32,932.6 Million by 2030, with CAGR of 21.6%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Hemp Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Hemp Seeds, Hemp Fiber, Shives, Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil); By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global industrial hemp market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 5,825.0 Million in 2021, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 32,932.6 Million By 2030. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21.6% between 2022 and 2030.”

What is Industrial Hemp? How Big is Industrial Hemp Market Size?

Overview

Industrial hemp is a form of Cannabis sativa cultivar used worldwide for making industrial and consumer products. Industrial hemp comprises a limited amount of the psychoactive compound delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) of 0.3% concentration. It is an economic species that is expanding quickly and has benefits for the environment. There are several commercial products that can be made from it, including paper, rope, textiles, clothes, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.

Hemp is a source of fiber and oilseed and is one of the fastest-growing plants on Earth. In the United States, it is produced ad controlled under drug enforcement laws. To produce industrial hemp in the United States, the grower requires permission from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Rising demand for industrial hemp products, which are considered to be environment-friendly, cost-effective, and less harmful, is driving the industrial hemp market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

American Hemp

HempFlax Group BV

Bombay Hemp Company

HempMeds Brasil

American Cannabis Company Inc.

Botanical Genetics LLC

Dun Agro Hemp Group

Ecofiber Industries Operations

Hemp Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc.

Valley Bio Limited

Boring Hemp Company

North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd.

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd.

CBD Biotechnology Co.

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd

Industrial Hemp Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 32,932.6 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 6,900.0 Million Expected CAGR Growth 21.6% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players American Hemp, HempFlax Group BV, Bombay Hemp Company, HempMeds Brasil, American Cannabis Company, Inc., Botanical Genetics, LLC, Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofiber Industries Operations, Hemp, Inc., Global Hemp Group Inc., Valley Bio Limited, Boring Hemp Company, North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd., Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd., CBD Biotechnology Co., Marijuana Company of America Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Source, By Application, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Demand for industrial hemp products: The market is primarily fueled by the growing demand for these products across different industries like food and beverage, animal care, and personal care. Expanding demand for a variety of hemp-derived goods, such as fiber, seeds, stalks, hurds, and oils, is projected to propel the industrial hemp market growth.

The market is primarily fueled by the growing demand for these products across different industries like food and beverage, animal care, and personal care. Expanding demand for a variety of hemp-derived goods, such as fiber, seeds, stalks, hurds, and oils, is projected to propel the industrial hemp market growth. Properties of hemp: Favorable characteristics of hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, such as inexpensiveness, their numerous uses, and their rising utilization in commercial applications, are boosting the industrial hemp market growth.

Favorable characteristics of hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, such as inexpensiveness, their numerous uses, and their rising utilization in commercial applications, are boosting the industrial hemp market growth. Health benefits of hemp-based products: The market is experiencing growth owing to the surging demand for hemp-based products, providing health benefits. The growing prevalence of conditions such as epilepsy and sleep disorders is enhancing the industry's expansion. Hemp-based products contain two vital fatty acids, linoleic and linolenic. In addition, they are a rich source of essential vitamins, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B6, E, and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

The market is experiencing growth owing to the surging demand for hemp-based products, providing health benefits. The growing prevalence of conditions such as epilepsy and sleep disorders is enhancing the industry's expansion. Hemp-based products contain two vital fatty acids, linoleic and linolenic. In addition, they are a rich source of essential vitamins, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B6, E, and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Demand for personal care and cosmetics: Increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of hempseed and hempseed oil and growing demand for industrial hemp from the personal care and cosmetics industries is accelerating the industrial hemp market demand. Hemp-based products like shampoos, soaps, UV skin defenders, massage oils, bath gels, hand and body lotions, and other items are becoming more and more common.

Top Findings of the Report

Increasing demand for hemp-based products and rising demand for these products across various sectors is primarily boosting the market.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, source, application, and region.

North America held the highest revenue share in 2021.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

New product launches: To combat competition, leading market players are continuously introducing new products. These players are up facing strong competition, especially from businesses with sizable consumer bases and vast distribution networks. In addition, these players are extending their footprints in emerging markets, which is propelling the industrial hemp market sales.

To combat competition, leading market players are continuously introducing new products. These players are up facing strong competition, especially from businesses with sizable consumer bases and vast distribution networks. In addition, these players are extending their footprints in emerging markets, which is propelling the industrial hemp market sales. For instance, in February 2021, Premium Jane, a CBD supplier based in the United States, launched a new line of high-potency products, including 1.5 Kg CBD gummies, 3 and 5 Kg broad-spectrum oils, and other offerings. This development demonstrates their dedication to meeting the demand for CBD products with higher potency.

Launch of various hemp oil products: Hemp oil is a rich source of essential fatty acids such as Omega 3, 6, and 9. It also offers various health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and the capability of addressing skin issues brought on by stress. Anti-inflammatory properties in hemp oil effectively treat acne and reduce stress-related skin issues. In addition, hemp oil’s antioxidant properties help reduces water and soil loss, aiding in wrinkle prevention.

Segmental Analysis

The food and Beverage segment dominated the market in 2021

Based on application, the food and beverages category witnessed the major industrial hemp market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the extensive utilization of oil and hemp seeds which offers high protein and vitamin content. These seeds are widely utilized as toppings for cereals and yogurt or consumed raw.

The hemp seeds segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share throughout the foreseen period

By type segments, the hemp seeds category is anticipated to capture a significant market share in the industrial hemp market during the predicted period because hemp seeds are gaining substantial popularity in the food and nutraceutical industry as they deliver a good source of seeds, oil, and food products. The market is expanding as a result of the rising use of hemp seed oil in bath gels, lotions, shampoos, soaps, and cosmetics. Hemp seeds are rapidly being used to make hemp oil, which is used in a variety of industries, including personal care, food and drink, animal feed, and nutritional supplements. In addition, the oil is utilized in pharmaceuticals, as well as medicinal and therapeutic products.

Geographic Overview

North America: In terms of geography, the industrial hemp market in North America registered the major revenue share in 2021. North America is well-known for having relatively high disposable income, which gives people more purchasing power and allows them to spend on high-end products, including those made from industrial hemp. The rising demand for hemp oil among health-conscious consumers who are ready to invest in high-quality personal care products is further fueling regional market growth. Furthermore, the growing aging population and rising adoption of skincare and health-related products among consumers in the region are further driving the market growth in North America. Hemp oil provides health benefits to the skin, such as moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects.

Browse the Detail Report "Industrial Hemp Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Hemp Seeds, Hemp Fiber, Shives, Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil); By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Recent Developments

In January 2022, to acquire Green Growth Group Inc., a holder of a short-term Cannabis Craft License in Illinois, signed an agreement with MariMed Inc.

In February 2021, HemPoland introduced CannabiGold Sport, a CBD-based pre- and post-workout supplement designed for professional and recreational athletes. These supplements are derived from hemp and aim to support athletes in their fitness routines.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the industrial hemp market report based on type, source, application, and region:

