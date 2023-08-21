Biomass Boiler Market to Reach $22.8 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Biomass Boiler Market by Feedstock Type (Woody Biomass, Agriculture and Forest Residues, Biogas and Energy Crops, Urban Residues), by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report. The biomass boiler market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.

A biomass boiler is a specific type of boiler that employs natural materials originating from plants or animal waste as its primary fuel source. These organic substances, collectively referred to as biomass, encompass resources like wood, agricultural remnants, energy-yielding crops, and other biological matter. As biomass is combusted within the confines of a biomass boiler, a process of combustion takes place, releasing thermal energy. This energy is harnessed to produce steam or heated water, which serves either for heating purposes or for electricity generation.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2201

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in focus toward decarbonization and rise in energy efficiency and technological advancements are some prime determinants that drive the growth of the global biomass boiler market. However, emission of pollutants and ash deposition restrict market growth. Moreover, favorable government incentives and policies, waste utilization, and circular economy present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $22.8 billion CAGR 15.4% No. of Pages in Report 209 Segments covered Feedstock Type, End-Use, and Region. Drivers Increase in focus toward decarbonization Rise in energy efficiency and technological advancements Opportunities Favorable Government Incentives and Policies Waste utilization and circular economy Restraints Emission of pollutants and ash deposition

Impact Scenario

The Russia-Ukraine war had significant consequences for various sectors, including the biomass boiler market.

The conflict led to increased uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets, including biomass boilers.

Moreover, Ukraine plays a significant role in the European biomass market due to its emissions-intensive industries.

If the war disrupts Ukraine's industrial output or energy infrastructure, it affects the production and demand for biomass boilers in the region.

Political instability and armed conflicts tend to erode investor confidence.

If the Russia-Ukraine war escalates or prolongs, it creates an atmosphere of uncertainty that dampen investor enthusiasm for biomass boilers.

In addition, the war's geopolitical implications influence international cooperation on climate change and emissions reduction efforts.

An economic recession has various impacts on the biomass boiler market.

Economic crises create uncertainty and market instability, leading to increased price volatility.

Fluctuations in demand contribute to greater price swings of biomass boilers.

Economic crises also trigger consolidation in the biomass boiler market.

In addition, governments often intervene during economic crises to stimulate economic growth. These interventions include changes to environmental policies and regulations, directly impacting the biomass boilers market. Such policy changes have significant effects on biomass boilers.

Procure Complete Report (209 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/biomass-boiler-market

The woody biomass type of segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the woody biomass segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global biomass boiler market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Woody biomass, being carbon-neutral which helps to reduce the carbon footprint. The demand for woody biomass has risen as it offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels in the fight against climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

However, the biogas and energy crops segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, government incentive and support towards renewable energy sources like biogas and energy crops with policies like feed-in tariffs, tax breaks, and grants increase the demand for biogas and energy crops.

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the end user, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global biomass boiler market revenue and are estimated to maintain their leadership status throughout the forecast period. The industrial sector's demand for biomass boilers is rising due to their lower carbon footprint and competitive pricing with wood chips and pellets. This presents an opportunity for cost-effective and stable energy management amid fluctuating energy prices.

However, the residential segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing awareness and eco-friendly heating solutions. Homeowners are drawn to biomass boilers as they align with eco-conscious values and offer long-term economic benefits, reducing energy costs compared to fossil fuel-based systems.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biomass-boiler-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global biomass boiler market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a notable rise in the adoption of renewable energy technologies, specifically biomass boilers. Countries in the region recognize the importance of transitioning to cleaner and sustainable energy sources, given their abundant biomass resources such as agricultural residues, wood waste, and energy crops. Additionally, deploying these boilers in rural areas improves energy access, enhances quality of life, and integrates waste management practices to reduce disposal issues.

Leading Market Players: -

Viessmann Group

ETA Heiztechnik GmbH

Hargassner Gesmbh

Guntamatic Heiztechnik GmbH

Froling Heizkessel- und Behalterbau GmbH

Woodco

Thermax Limited

Forbes Marshall Private Limited

Hurst Boiler and Welding Co, Inc.

HDG Bavaria GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biomass boiler market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Boiler Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Commercial Boiler Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Boiler Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023–2032

Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Residential Boiler Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.