Global Marketing Automation Market Size to Reach USD 13.32 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market size for marketing automation attained a value of USD 4.62 Billion in the year 2021. As projected by the latest assessment from Emergen Research, it is anticipated that the market will exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast duration. The primary driver behind this revenue expansion in the market is the increasing desire for tailored advertising experiences.

Marketing automation serves as a valuable instrument for tailoring advertising experiences. Personalized advertising entails directing pertinent and personalized messages towards specific market segments, as opposed to employing generic, one-size-fits-all advertisements. In recent times, the appetite for personalized advertising has been on the rise. Notably, 80% of customers display a higher inclination to make purchases from enterprises that provide personalized encounters.

Marketing automation plays a pivotal role in enabling enterprises to generate and deliver personalized advertising through diverse mechanisms, including data gathering and analysis, segmentation, personalized email marketing, and social media promotion. The surge in demand for personalized advertising serves as a catalyst for the revenue upswing within the marketing automation arena. This phenomenon bolsters sales, enriches the customer journey, and empowers businesses to distinguish themselves in a saturated market environment.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1529

The efficacy of personalized advertising in driving sales and conversions surpasses that of generic advertising. By pinpointing specific market segments with pertinent and tailored messages, enterprises are better poised to captivate their audience and persuade them into action. This, in turn, cultivates heightened conversion rates and subsequently steers revenue growth within the market.

Furthermore, the embrace of mobile marketing automation has witnessed significant growth in recent years, paralleling the escalating use of smartphones and tablets for Internet access. A recent study underscores that 92.1% of Internet users employ mobile devices to reach the web. In 2021, the global count of distinctive mobile Internet users reached 4.32 billion, underscoring that over 90% of the worldwide Internet populace leverages mobile devices for online engagement. Establishing a connection with customers on mobile platforms is increasingly imperative for enterprises.

Mobile marketing automation equips businesses to streamline and enhance their mobile marketing endeavors, thereby facilitating more precise targeting of their intended audience. Moreover, it furnishes businesses with a wealth of customer data and behavioral insights, which can serve as cornerstones for shaping marketing strategies and decisions.

Nonetheless, several challenges may emerge during the integration of marketing automation software with other applications. Effectively harmonizing data between the marketing automation software and various applications can prove to be a complex undertaking. This encompasses the vital task of guaranteeing accurate and timely data transfer, as well as structuring the data in a manner conducive to seamless utilization and analysis. Should the integration process be convoluted or present usability hurdles, it might deter widespread acceptance and render the extraction of value from the marketing automation software more arduous for users. These collective factors could potentially impede the upward trajectory of revenue growth within the market.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1529

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 4.62 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 12,5% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 13.32 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Infusion Software, Inc., and GetResponse Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global marketing automation market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective marketing automation. Some of the major companies included in the global marketing automation market report are:

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Oracle Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Infusion Software, Inc.

GetResponse

Strategic Development

On 4 October 2022, Kyndryl and Teradata announced a strategic global partnership to assist customers in implementing artificial intelligence and data modernization techniques across their environments to accelerate business outcomes and reduce time-to-value. Kyndryl and Teradata are combining their respective data and AI services, infrastructure management capabilities, and cloud analytics and data platform to assist customers in moving their on-premises data warehouses to the cloud with hyper-scale platforms. This will allow customers to modernize and upgrade their systems.

On 20 September 2021, Oracle introduced Fusion Marketing, the industry's first fully automated lead generation, and qualification solution. Fusion Marketing enables marketers to automate lead generation and qualification from campaigns spanning traditional marketing and advertising channels. Fusion Marketing uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to qualify sales opportunities in any CRM system, predict when customers are ready to speak with a salesperson and automatically score leads at the account level.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1529

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Marketing automation can help SMEs to streamline and automate their marketing efforts, saving time, and resources that can be better spent elsewhere. It is a cost-effective solution for SMEs, as it can help them to reach their target audience more efficiently and effectively, which creates a high demand for this automation solution among SMEs.

The social media marketing segment is expected to account for a significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing trend of using social media among individuals. Social media marketing automation can help businesses to automate tasks such as scheduling social media posts, monitoring social media activity, and generating social media reports. It can help businesses to deliver more targeted, personalized messages to their followers, improving the overall customer experience and increasing the chances of conversion.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global marketing automation market in 2021. North America is home to a large and sophisticated market, with a high level of competition. This has led businesses to seek out ways to streamline and optimize their marketing efforts, and marketing automation has emerged as a key solution. In addition, increasing adoption of digital marketing is driving revenue growth of the market in this region, especially in the U.S., and Canada. Marketing automation can help businesses to automate and optimize their digital marketing efforts, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marketing-automation-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global marketing automation market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Software Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Campaign Management Inbound Marketing Email Marketing Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring Social Media Marketing Reporting & Analytics Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) BFSI Healthcare Retail Telecom & IT Manufacturing Government & Education Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Farming Market By Farming Type (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Others), By Offerings (Software, Hardware, Others) and By Application (Livestock Monitoring Application, Precision Farming Application, Others), Forecasts to 2027

5G Network Market By Enterprise (Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Others), By Communication Type, and By Region Forecast To 2030

AI-based Sensors Market By Type (Case-based reasoning, Ambient-intelligence, Neural networks, Inductive learning, Others), By Application (Biosensor, Health Monitoring, Maintenance, and Inspection, Human-computer interaction, Others), By Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Biosensors Market , By Product (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By Technology (Electrochemical, Optical, Piezoelectric, Thermal, Nanomechanical), By Application (Healthcare, Agriculture, Bioreactor, Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cobots Market By Payload Capacity, By Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Welding & Soldering, Processing), By End-Users (Automotive, Electronics, Plastics & Polymers, Furniture & Equipment, Metals & Machining, Food & Beverages, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

Hyperautomation Market By Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots, Natural Language Generation (NLG)), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

Deep Neural Networks Market Analysis By Component (Software & Application, Services), By Application (Data Preprocessing, Analytical Tools, Visualization, Optimization), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-Use Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Marketing Automation Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights