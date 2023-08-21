Global Fertility Test Market Size to Reach USD 34.87 Billion in 2032| Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market size for fertility testing achieved a value of USD 22.40 Billion in 2022. The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research predicts a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. The upward trajectory in revenue can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in instances of infertility among females due to conditions like uterine fibroids and polycystic uterine syndrome. This growth is further bolstered by rapid advancements in the technical aspects of fertility test product design and the surging demand for direct-to-consumer pregnancy rapid testing.

Fertility tests encompass the measurement of hormone levels and sperm count. The process involves various methods such as blood tests, semen analyses, imaging studies, and other medical evaluations. These comprehensive tests enable individuals to identify the root causes of their infertility issues. Moreover, they assist individuals in making informed decisions about the most suitable avenues for family planning.

In today's context, the convenience of online shopping extends to at-home fertility testing for both men and women. The expansion of the fertility testing industry is significantly influenced by the widespread prevalence of infertility worldwide. The World Health Organization reports that global infertility affects an estimated 60 to 80 million couples. In emerging economies, approximately 25% of couples experience infertility on average. Data reveals a year-on-year increase of 5% to 10% in the utilization of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

While infertility rates show growth in specific regions, it is particularly prominent in high-income and industrialized nations. As fertility tests are instrumental in identifying and diagnosing infertility or the inability to conceive naturally, their demand continues to surge, consequently driving the overall growth of the market's revenue.

The recent expansion of the market can be primarily attributed to the increasing consumer demand for direct-to-consumer (DTC) pregnancy rapid testing and the rapid technological advancements in the design of fertility test products. Notably, there has been a significant proliferation of Direct-To-Consumer tests, particularly those focusing on fertility and reproduction. These tests have gained traction due to their utility in providing valuable insights to individuals who might lack access to clinical testing, receive contrary advice from insurance or clinical perspectives, or face financial constraints. This has led to a diverse array of DTC tests becoming readily available without necessitating a physician's prescription, spanning genetic evaluation, ancestral analysis, illness or cancer risk assessment, pharmacodynamics, and hormonal profiling. Consequently, the demand for these products has surged, fostering robust revenue growth in the market.

However, the industry encounters substantial challenges that hinder its progress. Concerns encompassing the emotional repercussions and societal stigma associated with fertility testing, alongside the scarcity of proficient practitioners in developing nations, pose as significant impediments. The landscape is complex, considering sociological, cultural, socioeconomic, physical, emotional, medical, and public health dimensions. Stress and its interplay with infertility have been subjects of long-standing discourse. While infertility induces stress, leading to heightened anxiety and sadness among affected women, the direct causative connection between stress and infertility remains less definitively established. Examining the influence of distress on treatment outcomes is intricate due to various factors, including imprecise self-reporting measures and initial therapeutic optimism, ultimately constraining the market's growth prospects.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 22.40 Billion CAGR (2022–2032) 4.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 34.87 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Product Type, Mode of Purchase, End-Use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled MFB Fertility, Inc., Ro., Abbott., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BioZhena Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Fertility Focus Limited, AdvaCare Pharma, UEBE Medical, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fertility test market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fertility test solutions. Some major players included in the global fertility test market report are:

MFB Fertility, Inc.

Ro.

Abbott.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

BioZhena Corporation

Geratherm Medical AG

Fertility Focus Limited

AdvaCare Pharma

UEBE Medical

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Strategic Development

On 15 December 2021, MFB Fertility, previously known as Proov, the developer of an at-home pregnancy-related hormone test kit, announced a USD 9.7 million Series A investment. The funding round comes after the company achieved several successes, including the launch of a mobile app and FDA premarket approval for a progesterone urine test. In addition, it provides the business with more evidence to support its claim that at-home hormone testing can reduce stress and time spent on ‘unexplained’ infertility.

On 18 January 2022, Kindbody, a leading fertility, and family-building care company launched its product, Kind at Home, a household products division to help people throughout their reproductive experience, beginning with simple at-home fertility hormone tests both for men and women. The Kind at Home fertility test kit offers customers in-depth knowledge about their fertility status in the comfort of their own homes, along with tailored advice from Kindbody doctors that can be brought to the patient's virtual or in-person clinic consultation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The home care settings segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Several at-home versions of standard fertility diagnostic tests have recently become commercially available. These examinations give patients an easy and economical way to monitor their fertility at home. Although there are some circumstances in which these tests may be helpful, consumers should be aware that an at-home test is not meant to substitute the precise testing carried out by their doctor. Many fertility tests in the market enable at-home testing of semen samples to determine fertility, giving precise findings that are frequently available in a matter of minutes. These Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved tests allow for quick, straightforward, and private examination of two crucial aspects of male fertility, sperm concentration, and semen volume, to be as accurate as a typical laboratory test, which is driving the segment revenue growth.

The sperm concentration test kits segment is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An investigation that was just released in the journal Human Reproduction Update adds to the mounting evidence that sperm counts in men are falling sharply and globally. Many individuals have inadequate sperm counts and have trouble getting pregnant. People can improve their chances of getting pregnant by making better-informed lifestyle and treatment choices by learning more about sperm count and reproductive health. Semen analysis, a crucial component of infertility investigations, is used in clinical andrology, and male fertility evaluations as a proxy for male fecundity. These FDA-approved tests, which allow for quick, straightforward, and private examination of two crucial aspects of male fertility, sperm concentration, and semen volume, are as accurate as a typical laboratory test. Only two factors, sperm concentration, and semen volume can affect a man's fertility and chances of conception, which is driving the growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing cases of infertility in the United States and Canada as well as rising product launches of home-based fertility test kits in the market by major companies, especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued growth of this industry. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 5 heterosexual women in the United States between the ages of 15 and 49 who have never given birth are unsuccessful in becoming pregnant after a year of trying (infertility). In addition, 26% of the women in this category had impaired fecundity, which is the inability to become pregnant or carry a pregnancy to term, thus rising demand for fertility tests and driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fertility test market on the basis of type, product type, mode of purchase, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Female Fertility Products



Male Fertility Products



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ovulation Prediction Kits Urine-based Ovulation Test Kits Saliva-based Fertility Test Kits Sperm Concentration Test Kits Fertility Hormone Test Kits Others



Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Direct/Prescription-based Products OTC-Based Products Online Products



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Fertility Clinics Home-Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



