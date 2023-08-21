Electric Lunch Box Market to Surpass 994.41 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Accessibility to Innovative Products

Westford,USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising awareness of the importance of carrying one's food and the increasing accessibility to innovative products such as electric lunch boxes are anticipated to drive electric lunch box market growth. Electric tiffin boxes have been gaining popularity among a wide range of consumers, particularly travellers and employees, owing to their ability to provide hot food in a portable manner conveniently.

An electric lunch box is a portable device designed to heat and warm food, providing an innovative solution for keeping meals warm and fresh. An electric lunch box typically consists of a heating base and one or more food-storage containers in the electric lunch box market.

Prominent Players in Electric Lunch Box Market

Cello World

Groupe SEB

Hengli Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.

Kotobuki Plastic Co., Ltd.

Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

MAXCOOK

Milton

Monbento

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Electronics N.V.

Prepara

Shenzhen ChengXingWeiYe Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shanghai TES Electrical Electronic Corp., Ltd.

Sunpentown Inc.

Tatung Company

Tiger Corporation

Zojirushi Corporation

Guangdong Guanghong Holdings Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Hengjian Group

Guangdong Shunde Lianhua Electrical Appliance Industrial Co., Ltd.

Wired is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Ease of Manufacturing

The wired segment dominated the electric lunch box market, holding the largest share. This is primarily owing to the ease of manufacturing and use and the cost-effectiveness of wired electric lunch boxes compared to their battery-powered counterparts. The market continues to be saturated with wired electric lunch boxes, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

The market inNorth America is expected to hold a significant market share and maintain its prominence throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030. The region's electric lunch box market dominance can be attributed to various factors, including the popularity of friends and family gatherings, picnics, and outdoor activities. These social events often involve the consumption of packed meals, which drives the demand for lunch boxes in the region.

Steel and Plastic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Lightweight Design and Durability

The combination of steel and plastic segment holds the largest market share in 2022owing to its product value in the electric lunch box market. This segment is highly favoured due to it combines lightweight design and durability. Integrating steel and plastic materials creates a clean, sturdy, and long-lasting package for users. Steel provides strength and structural integrity, while plastic offers versatility and design flexibility.

Regional markets in theAsia Pacific region are poised to play a substantial role in the electric lunch box market, primarily owing to the growing presence of manufacturers such as Hamilton Housewares Private Limited and Cello World. These companies offer electric lunch boxes at affordable price ranges, making them more accessible to a broader consumer base.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the electric lunch box market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Electric Lunch BoxMarket

In January 2023, Newell Brands announced its plans for a comprehensive restructuring program to strengthen the company by capitalizing on its scale. The initiative simplifies the organization, streamlines its operating model, and improves operational efficiencies.

Milton recently introduced a new series of insulated lunch boxes designed to keep dishes warm and fresh for extended periods. These lunch boxes are not only leakproof but also allow customers to conveniently carry home-cooked food, including liquid nourishment, on long trips without compromising the quality and nutritional value of the food.

