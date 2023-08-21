Sonatype Drives Intelligent Software Security with New Product Enhancements

Fulton, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the pioneer of software supply chain management, has announced new product capabilities for Sonatype Repository Firewall , Sonatype Nexus Repository and Sonatype Lifecycle . Bolstering Sonatype’s industry-leading software supply chain management platform, these enhancements are designed to give organizations greater control of their software development life cycle (SDLC) while meeting the evolving needs of DevSecOps – empowering developer teams and their organizations to deliver innovative software safer, faster, and at scale.



New Sonatype product features include:

Additional Cloud Delivery Options : Streamline the procurement process with Sonatype Lifecycle and Sonatype Repository Firewall on AWS Marketplace . Sonatype Repository Firewall is also now available as a convenient SaaS solution, making onboarding easier than ever before.

Streamline the procurement process with Sonatype Lifecycle and Sonatype Repository Firewall on . Sonatype Repository Firewall is also now available as a convenient SaaS solution, making onboarding easier than ever before. Streamlined User Experience : Easily control open source risk with improved navigation, compatibility enhancements, and extended inclusion of wildcard characters in Sonatype Lifecycle. Sonatype Repository Firewall enhancements feature cleaner views and improved discoverability of specific repositories and violations to simplify automated policy enforcement.

Easily control open source risk with improved navigation, compatibility enhancements, and extended inclusion of wildcard characters in Sonatype Lifecycle. Sonatype Repository Firewall enhancements feature cleaner views and improved discoverability of specific repositories and violations to simplify automated policy enforcement. Simplified Onboarding and Administration: Effectively manage the onboarding process in Sonatype Nexus Repository with enhanced privilege administration and Quick Action to expedite common tasks, such as blob storage mapping and connecting new proxy repositories. With the new Sonatype Repository Firewall onboarding experience, AI-enhanced malware protection and vulnerability scanning for Nexus Repository can be turned on in minutes.

Effectively manage the onboarding process in Sonatype Nexus Repository with enhanced privilege administration and Quick Action to expedite common tasks, such as blob storage mapping and connecting new proxy repositories. With the new Sonatype Repository Firewall onboarding experience, AI-enhanced malware protection and vulnerability scanning for Nexus Repository can be turned on in minutes. Improved Search Capabilities: Effortlessly connect new proxy repositories with streamlined connectivity in Sonatype Nexus Repository. Additional improvements include search capabilities for dates and times, along with faster component repository selection, contributing to a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Effortlessly connect new proxy repositories with streamlined connectivity in Sonatype Nexus Repository. Additional improvements include search capabilities for dates and times, along with faster component repository selection, contributing to a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Deeper Customization Capabilities : Sonatype Lifecycle users now have even more power to tailor vulnerability details for their environment, organization, and deployments, including the ability to customize CVSS Vector Strings, Severity, and CWE-IDs.

Sonatype Lifecycle users now have even more power to tailor vulnerability details for their environment, organization, and deployments, including the ability to customize CVSS Vector Strings, Severity, and CWE-IDs. Boosted Observed License Coverage : Using the latest machine learning (ML) models, Sonatype Lifecycle has supercharged observed license detection with its Advanced Legal Pack , helping enterprises meet OSS license compliance obligations without sacrificing development velocity.

Using the latest machine learning (ML) models, Sonatype Lifecycle has supercharged observed license detection with its , helping enterprises meet OSS license compliance obligations without sacrificing development velocity. Enhanced Release Integrity Detection: Block malicious open source at the door with improved AI and ML-driven malicious package detection in Sonatype Repository Firewall.