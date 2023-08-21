Film Capacitor Market to Surpass 4.36 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Capacitors

Westford, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, film capacitors exhibit low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and self-inductance, resulting in improved performance and efficiency in electrical circuits. Furthermore, film capacitors are known for their reliability and durability over time, ensuring consistent operation in different environments. These qualities make film capacitors popular for various electronic and electrical systems in the film capacitor market .

A film capacitor is a type of electrical capacitor that utilizes a thin plastic film as its dielectric material. These capacitors are widely employed in various sectors, such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and manufacturing. One of the critical advantages of film capacitors is their affordability, making them a cost-effective choice for many applications in the film capacitor market.

Prominent Players in Film Capacitor Market

TDK Corporation

AVX Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

KEMET Corporation

WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

EPCOS AG

Nichicon Corporation

Hitachi AIC Inc.

Aerovox Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Illinois Capacitor Inc.

Rubycon Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

American Technical Ceramics Corp.

LCR Electronics, Inc.

Elna Co., Ltd.

Cornell-Dubilier Electronics (CDE)

AC Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Widespread Usage of Consumer Applications

AC segment emerged as the dominant player in the film capacitor market. AC is an electric current that continuously changes direction and magnitude over time unlike direct current (DC), which flows in one direction. This characteristic of alternating current enables its widespread use in everyday consumer applications.

The market in North America is projected to exhibit a significant market share in the film capacitor market and maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to lead in demand, revenue, and consumption of film capacitors. One of the key factors driving this growth is the strong presence of the food and beverages industry in North America.

DC Film Capacitor Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rising Demand for Reliable Power Sources

DC film capacitor segment is projected to experience rapid growth in the film capacitor market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to its extensive usage across various industrial applications. The increasing industrial development and demand for reliable power sources drive the demand for DC film capacitor. These capacitors find wide-ranging applications in direct current systems, including battery charging, powering electronics, motors, and other devices.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the film capacitor market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from key end-user industries, mainly consumer electronics and automobiles.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the film capacitor market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Film Capacitor Market

KYOCERA AVX recently celebrated a significant milestone by releasing its 1,000th TRAFIM series high-voltage power film capacitor for DC filtering applications. This accomplishment highlights the company's expertise and commitment to providing high-quality film capacitors for various industrial applications. The TRAFIM Series capacitors are designed to meet the demands of DC filtering applications, offering excellent performance and reliability.

Recently, Cornell Dubilier, a leading manufacturer of capacitors, announced its acquisition of the capacitor division from NWL, a renowned provider of high-power electronics products. This strategic move further strengthens Cornell Dubilier's position in the market, expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its capabilities in the film capacitor industry.

