AI in Cybersecurity Market Projected to Hit USD 96.3 Billion at a 22.50% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Cybersecurity Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” AI in Cybersecurity Market by Type, by Offering, by Technology, by Vertical, by Application and Region - Forecast till 2032". As organizations and individuals depend more on technology for storing and processing sensitive information, there is a rising demand for better cybersecurity solutions and privacy in AI.

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions to Boost Market Growth

Organizations are realizing the need to invest in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their data and assets in light of the increase in cyber threats & data breaches. Because they may offer real-time threat detection & response capabilities which conventional security solutions may not be able to, AI-based cybersecurity solutions are becoming increasingly common. Prior to an assault, AI may aid in identifying possible weaknesses in a system.

Key Players

Eminent key players profiled in the global AI in cybersecurity market report include

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

FireEye, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Imperv

McAfee LLC

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

LogRhythm, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

Darktrace

Cylance Inc., Vectra AI, Inc.

ThreatMetrix Inc.

Securonix Inc., Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

SparkCognition Inc.

Symantec Corporation

AI in Cybersecurity Market Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in BFSI Sector to Offer Robust Opportunities

In order to stop data breaches, defend against cyberattacks, and improve security, the BFSI industry may grow to be a significant market for cyber AI. A paradigm shift towards how people utilize crowdfunding to make payments, purchases, apply for loans, and withdraw money has been brought about by the surge of innovations and technical advancements. Additionally, banks and other financial organizations will probably rely on the Hardware's zero-trust approach to strengthen threat intelligence-based activities.



Scope of the Report – AI in Cybersecurity Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 96.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 22.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions Key Market Dynamics Increasing AI technologies, such as natural language processing and machine learning and exponential rise in cyberattacks on high-tech companies, defense, and government agencies





Market Restraints and Challenges

Limited Security Budget to act as Market Restraint

The limited security budget for cyber attacks, lack of awareness about AI in cyber security, and lack of expert AI professionals may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

AI in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

The AI in cyber security market is bifurcated based on application, vertical, technology, offering, and type.

By type, network security will lead the market over the forecast period.

By offering services will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By technology, machine learning will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, enterprise will head the market over the forecast period.

By application, fraud detection/anti-fraud will spur the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of AI in Cybersecurity Market

The worldwide artificial intelligence in cybersecurity business was affected in two different ways by the COVID-19 epidemic. As more organizations and people migrated to remote work & digital communications, the pandemic not only brought about economic uncertainty and disruptions across industries, but it also brought to light the significance of cybersecurity. During the pandemic, companies and individuals were more dependent on technology, which raised the need for cybersecurity solutions. Increased funding for AI-based cybersecurity systems that include real-time threat detection & response capabilities resulted from it. As security personnel were compelled to manage a greater volume of security issues while working remotely, the pandemic also brought to light the necessity for automation in cybersecurity. Security teams may concentrate on more difficult duties by using AI-based cybersecurity solutions to automate common security chores.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head AI in Cybersecurity Market

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American Market (45.80%). The adoption of 5G, IoT and Wi-Fi 6 is mostly to blame for the surge in network-connected devices. Businesses in the auto, healthcare, energy, government, and mining sectors have been driving the construction of the 5G network, which might be a point of access for hackers. Additionally, the North American market saw the highest growth in Canada, while the U.S. market had the greatest market share.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in AI in Cybersecurity Market

From 2023-2032, the APAC market is anticipated to develop significantly. The area is seeing rapid economic growth, a rise in the demand for connected devices, increased cybersecurity awareness among businesses, widespread use of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, 5G, & cloud computing, as well as rising privacy and security concerns. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region's market in China had the greatest market share and was expanding at the quickest rate. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the quickest growth rate. The adoption of the cloud-based services within this area has been influenced significantly by the surging internet penetration & the focus on digitizing internal operations. Cybersecurity issues are predicted to be resolved through the aid of artificial intelligence technology as the internet becomes more widely used.

