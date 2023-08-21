Splash Beverage Group Enters New and Expanded Agreements with Distributors Covering Chicago, Mississippi, and Georgia

Copa di Vino to be Added to Nine Blaze Pizza Locations in Southern California



FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has entered new or expanded distribution agreements with Chicago’s Lakeshore Beverage, Mississippi’s Southern Beverage Company, and Georgia’s United Distributors. At the same time, Splash announced that Copa di Vino will now be offered in nine Blaze Pizza locations across Southern California.

Chicago-based Lakeshore Beverage, a member of the Hand Family Companies, is well known as a premier beverage company in Chicago that has deep passion about beer, cider, spirits, and wine. The agreement ensures that Splash Beverage’s retail commitment to supply Pulpoloco in 7-Eleven stores will be well executed for the people of Chicago. Southern Beverage, headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, has been a family-owned business since 1939, with five distribution centers and more than 260 employees distributing to 2,100 customers across 32 counties. Smyrna, Georgia-based United Distributors was founded in 1940 and is today the largest beverage alcohol distributor in both Georgia and Alabama.

Splash Beverage also announced that one of the nation’s fastest growing pizza chains, Blaze Pizza, will carry Copa di Vino in nine locations across Southern California.

“We’re proud to announce all these agreements at the same time,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “We’ve been hard at work over the past few months putting all these pieces into place, and as can be seen, Splash’s footprint has increased significantly with this announcement. This is exciting news as we continue to execute on our distribution and retail strategy. As I discussed a couple of months ago, we push for distribution, support those efforts with marketing, then start pushing again for more distribution coverage. We’re getting additional coverage through Southern California, the mountain states, Chicago, Mississippi, and Georgia. We’re humbled to partner with all the great names in these regions and look forward to raising our visibility across the retail distribution world.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.