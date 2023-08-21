Stand-up Paddle Board Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.39 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Stand-up Paddle Board market , growing demand for inflatable paddle boards, the increasing popularity of SUP yoga and fitness activities, the rise in paddleboard fishing and exploration, the emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable paddleboard materials, integration of technology in paddleboard designs, development of specialized paddleboards for racing and touring, expansion of paddleboarding in coastal and inland waters, growth of paddleboard rental and sharing services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is a water sport where a person stands on a large, flat board and uses a paddle to propel themselves through the water. It is a relatively easy sport to learn and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. SUP can be used for a variety of activities, such as paddling on flat water, surfing, and yoga.

Prominent Players in Stand-up Paddle Board Market

Naish

Red Paddle Co.

BIC Sport

Starboard

Mistral

SIC Maui

JP Australia

Imagine Surf

Fanatic

RRD Roberto Ricci Designs

NSP

Aqua Marina

Slingshot Sports

F-one

Sunova

Body Glove

Jobe Sports

Oxbow

Aztron

GONGSUP

Tower Paddle Boards

Laird Stand Up Paddle Boards

Bote

Sea Eagle

Inflatable Paddle Boards Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Inflatable paddle boards dominated the global market owing to its high convenience and portability. It is also constructed with robust materials that offer excellent durability and resistance to impacts and punctures. They can withstand rough handling, making them suitable for various water conditions, including rivers, lakes, and oceans. Additionally, inflatable paddleboards are often designed with multiple fin setups, allowing users to customize their experience based on their preferences and the type of water they are paddling in.

Recreational Users are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, recreational Users are the leading segment due to the demand for fun and leisure. In addition, it is relatively easy to learn, making it accessible to a wide range of people, including beginners and those with limited water sports experience. The simplicity of the activity, combined with the availability of beginner-friendly paddle board designs, allows recreational users to grasp the basics and enjoy the sport quickly.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Early Adoption

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with an early adoption of paddle boards. The region has reached a level of maturity, with a well-established infrastructure to support the sport. This includes a wide range of retail outlets, rental services, and dedicated paddleboard schools and clubs. The early development of these support systems has given North America a competitive advantage, attracting a large customer base and driving market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major Stand-up Paddle Board market players. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Stand-up Paddle Board.

Key Developments in Stand-up Paddle Board Market

Recently, Blue Planet Surf took over the management of Tropical Rush Store. This would benefit the company in improving its stand-up paddle board sales and creating better demand for SUP board rental services.

