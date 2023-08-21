Investment Banking Market Projected to Hit USD 335.8 Billion at a 8.90% CAGR by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Banking Market Analysis

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Investment Banking Market By Type, By End User, By Enterprise Size and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. Technology improvements are causing a dramatic upheaval in the investment banking sector. Financial services have been transformed by digital advances, which have made transactions quicker, more effective, and more affordable. The global investment banking market will touch USD 335.8 billion at an 8.90% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Market Drivers

Digital Transformation and Technological Advances in the Financial Industry to Boost Market Growth

Investment banks are using technologies like automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to expedite procedures, improve risk management, & provide clients individualized services. Additionally, internet trading and digital platforms have opened up access to the financial markets to a wider range of users. Investment banks may now supply cutting-edge goods and services, increase operational effectiveness, and broaden their reach, all of which are fueling the need for investment banking.

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the investment banking market report include:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

BofA Securities

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Credit Suisse Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Barclays.

Investment Banking Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of AI Applications to offer Robust Opportunities

The sector has experienced major technical developments, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence. Banks are using a variety of AI applications for diverse purposes, which has enhanced efficiency and sped up deployment times. An AI platform KATANA, for instance, was introduced by ING Group and employs predictive analytics to help bond traders make quicker and more educated trading choices. KATANA makes sure that traders quote the proper price when buying & selling bonds to the clients by analyzing historical and current data. Similar AI implementations are gaining traction and accelerating the industry for investment banking's embrace of new technologies.

Scope of the Report – Investment Banking Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 335.8 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Growing merger & acquisition activities Key Market Dynamics The growth in capital requirements and the financial challenges faced by businesses, coupled with the rising demand for expert advice from corporate entities





Restraints and Challenges

Investment Banking Market Saturation to act as Market Restraint

Market saturation, intense competition, and regulatory constraints as well as compliance needs may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Investment Banking Market Segmentation

The global investment banking market is bifurcated based on type, end user, and enterprise size.

By type, mergers and acquisitions will lead the market over the forecast period

By end user, individuals & corporate institutions will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By enterprise size, large enterprises will head the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a conflicting effect on investment banking industry. The epidemic initially generated significant disruptions and uncertainty, which slowed deal making and the activity of the capital markets. Mergers & acquisitions, initial public offerings, and other transactions were postponed or abandoned by several firms as a result of market volatility and economic uncertainty. Investment banking revenues thus decreased in the short term. Additionally, the epidemic gave investment banks new opportunities. As governments and central banks implemented different stimulus measures, investment banks were crucial in helping with capital raising & debt financing in order to support the struggling businesses. Due to the need for liquidity and refinancing by enterprises, bond issuance hit record highs. This element supported the market expansion's stability.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Investment Banking Market

In 2022, this market was dominated by the North American Investment Banking Market (45.80%). In North America, chatbots are used by clients to handle their funds, and banks use machine learning algorithms in order to spot trends in cybercrime. A variety of quickly developing, diversified AI technologies are having an influence on the banking sector, and firms are boosting their AI investments in order to realize the full potential of these technologies. Additionally, the North American investment banking market in the US grabbed the biggest market share, while the industry in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

This is due to the fact that North America, specifically the U.S., has a developed and well-established financial industry with well-known financial hubs like New York City’s the Wall Street. A considerable amount of investment banking operations is drawn to the area, which benefits from a strong economy, a supportive regulatory framework, and deep capital markets. Additionally, the presence of several global firms in North America increases demand for the investment banking services including capital raising, M&A deals, and financial advising.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Investment Banking Market

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to see rapid expansion. Early technology adoption & high user awareness levels are expected to contribute to the region's expected growth throughout the projected period. SMEs such as cloud-based solutions' lucrative deployment methodologies because they enable them to more effectively control the expenditures associated with their IT infrastructure. Additionally, the Indian market grew at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's investment banking market had the greatest market share.

This expansion may be ascribed to the fact that the Asia-Pacific region's economy is expanding quickly, driven by developing nations like China, India, & Southeast Asian nations. These economies are seeing increases in the number of middle-class people, disposable money, and capital market activity, which is opening up potential for the investment banking services. The region's economic potential is also influenced by government programs to draw in international investment, infrastructure development efforts, and financial market reforms.

