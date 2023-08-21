Associa Collects Supplies To Benefit Community Partners Of Dallas’ 30th Annual Back-To-School Drive

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to continue its partnership with Community Partners of Dallas (CPD) through a month-long collection drive benefitting that organization’s 30th Annual Back-To-School Drive.

Team members at Associa’s home office collected dozens of school supplies, including backpacks, binders, calculators, spiral notebooks, composition books, folders, paper, note cards, glue, markers, pens, and pencils. They also collected monetary donations totaling $1,070. Thanks to CPD’s bulk purchasing power, every dollar donated is equal to six dollars in school supplies. This let them purchase $6,420 worth of supplies to help local kids start the 2023 school year on the right foot. With the average cost of school supplies at the beginning of the school year being approximately $70 per child, Associa’s home office team provided enough supplies for almost 100 kids.

Community Partners of Dallas is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 to support the work of Dallas County Child Protective Services. Since then, thousands of caring individuals, companies, and organizations have helped meet the needs of 15,000 abused and neglected children annually. CPD remains the first and only nonprofit to address these specific needs in Dallas County, and its programs have been replicated by more than 155 cities across Texas. To learn how you can make a difference in the lives of these children, visit http://www.cpdtx.org/get-involved/.

“Community Partners of Dallas is a wonderful organization firmly committed to helping kids in need,” said Associa Chairman and CEO John Carona. “We are honored to support their efforts in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

