Hummus Market Set to Soar Past USD 10.21 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hummus market , rising demand for organic and natural hummus products, growing interest in flavored and speciality hummus varieties, the increasing popularity of hummus as a versatile ingredient in various recipes, expansion of hummus offerings in food service and restaurant sectors, the introduction of plant-based and alternative ingredient hummus options, the surge in private label and store-brand hummus products, adoption of innovative packaging designs for enhanced shelf appeal, the emergence of hummus-based snacks and dips are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Hummus is a Middle Eastern dip or spread made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. It is typically served with pita bread, vegetables, or crackers. Hummus is a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Traditional Hummus Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Traditional hummus dominated the global market owing to its established market presence. It offers a familiar and well-recognized taste that appeals to a broad range of consumers. Many people enjoy the traditional flavors and textures of hummus, making it a popular choice for snacking, dipping, or as a spread. The familiarity and taste preference for traditional hummus contributes to its dominance in the market.

Retail Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the retail consumer segment is the leading segment due to the increasing consumer demand. In addition, it is widely available in supermarkets, grocery stores, and other retail outlets. These establishments offer diverse hummus brands, flavors, and packaging options, making them easily accessible to consumers. The convenience of finding hummus in these retail locations contributes to its popularity and drives sales.

Middle East and North Africa are the leading Markets Due to the Huge Cultural Significance

Region-wise, the Middle East and North Africa are the largest growing markets with a huge cultural significance. It is a staple food in Middle Eastern cuisine, regularly consumed as a part of meals. It is commonly served as a dip, spread, or side dish in traditional Middle Eastern meals. The high per capita consumption of hummus in the Middle East contributes to its dominant market position.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hummus market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hummus.

Key Developments in Hummus Market

Ithaca Hummus introduced a 17oz sharing-size hummus. In the United States, the container comes in two flavours: lemon garlic and lemon dill. Because of the increased demand for the dip in the country, the firm introduced this larger size pack.

Key Questions Answered in Hummus Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

