Mining Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

1. Crushed Stones Global Market Report 2023





The anticipated expansion of the crushed stones market is projected to reach $7.76 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

The rise in the crushed stone mining sector can be attributed to the escalating road construction activities in swiftly advancing nations like the US and Canada, driven by the upsurge in infrastructure development initiatives.

Prominent enterprises within the industry are employing advanced techniques in the manufacturing of kaolin. These methods encompass processes such as crushing, bunging, screening, magnetic separations, and various others. These procedures are implemented to effectively eliminate diverse forms of impurities from kaolin and to tailor its characteristics suitably, thereby ensuring a seamless end product.

Anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -1.3%, the lignite market is predicted to expand to $101.69 billion by 2027.

The surge in the requirement for electricity and power generation is projected to serve as a driving force behind the forthcoming growth of the lignite mining sector.

Foreseen at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, the nickel market's dimensions are poised to expand from $57.51 billion in 2027.

The escalation within the nickel market can be attributed to the upswing in stainless steel production within nations like Australia and the Philippines. This trend is driven by the expanding infrastructure endeavors in these countries.

The Sulfur industry is leveraging satellite imagery for the surveillance of its operations. This technological application has demonstrated its significance as a valuable asset for Sulfur projects. Satellite images are instrumental in tasks such as infrastructure strategizing, evaluations of environmental effects, initial exploration efforts, and assessment of ground access. This utilization of satellite imagery is a predominant trend within the Sulfur market.

6. Zinc Global Market Report 2023





The Zinc industry is witnessing enhanced productivity and decreased operational expenses through the integration of robots. Robotic technology is elevating mining efficiencies by introducing autonomous trucks and drills, thereby diminishing the dependence on human labor. These developments stand out as prominent trends within the global Zinc market.

Envisioned to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, the natural stone market is projected to expand to $41.91 billion by 2027.

The expansion of construction projects is serving as the impetus behind the burgeoning natural stones market. This surge in demand is predominantly attributed to the construction sector, which encompasses entities engaged in the conception, upkeep, and restoration of various infrastructural projects.

Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, the metal mining support activities market is poised to reach $234.19 billion by 2027.

Mining support enterprises are progressively embracing 3D modeling technologies, which yield cost savings in the discovery process, enhance prospecting efforts, and streamline focused exploration endeavors.

Mining companies are progressively adopting Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to oversee crucial aspects including sustainability, geological makeup, and regulatory adherence. GIS systems play a pivotal role in capturing, documenting, assessing, and visualizing spatial or geographical data. By integrating exploration datasets like geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits, GIS facilitates the efficient identification of new mineral reserves. This technology empowers mining endeavors to make informed decisions and optimize their exploration efforts.

Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, the marble market is anticipated to reach $49.8 billion by 2027.

The ascending trajectory of the construction sector is poised to propel the utilization of marble, particularly in building and decorative applications. The global surge in demand for residential housing is a contributing factor to this growing trend in marble consumption.

Envisioned to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, the gas treatment market is projected to reach $5.31 billion by 2027.

The swiftly escalating demand for natural gas is anticipated to serve as a driving force behind the imminent expansion of the gas treatment market. Natural gas finds application in gas treatment processes encompassing extraction, purification, separation, and liquefaction. The heightened demand for natural gas consequently translates into an increased need for gas treatment solutions.

