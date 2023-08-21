DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, August 21, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 14 TO 18, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 14 to 18, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/08/2023FR001045120350 000 21,5387XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2023FR001045120330 004 21,4244XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2023FR001045120321 996 21,2684CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/08/2023FR001045120355 000 21,4505XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/08/2023FR001045120355 000 21,0589XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/08/2023FR001045120345 028 20,8738XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/08/2023FR001045120319 972 20,9059CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

