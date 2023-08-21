Paris, August 21, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 14 TO 18, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 14 to 18, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/08/2023 FR0010451203 50 000 21,5387 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2023 FR0010451203 30 004 21,4244 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2023 FR0010451203 21 996 21,2684 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/08/2023 FR0010451203 55 000 21,4505 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/08/2023 FR0010451203 55 000 21,0589 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/08/2023 FR0010451203 45 028 20,8738 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/08/2023 FR0010451203 19 972 20,9059 CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

