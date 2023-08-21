Denver Hail Damage Team Provides Expertise in Paintless Dent Repair

Englewood, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado -

Denver Dents specializes in repairing dents without ruining the vehicle's factory finish. PDR solutions are faster and are almost undetectable. This type of repair has a much smaller carbon footprint than might be available elsewhere.

Denver Dents and Lane Steiner are pleased to announce that they bring their expertise in Denver hail damage repair to vehicle owners throughout the Denver area. Since Denver Dents is insurance-approved, the company can handle the claim from start to finish. The firm understands that being without a vehicle following a bad hail storm and worrying about the claim process at the same time is a lot for anyone to handle. Denver Dents can even provide rental car assistance while the dented vehicle is being repaired. The repair work goes on without more disruption in the customer's life.

The best part about a company specializing in collision repair and damage from a heavy hail storm work on a vehicle's smaller damages is that fixing minor dents and door dings is a breeze. Unlike companies focusing on more extensive injuries, Denver Dents doesn't bundle this service into another job. Customers don't have to spend money on a repair service that doesn't match the limited attention the vehicle needs. For owners considering placing their vehicle on the market, taking care of minor dent repair service means there is no need for Carfax reporting. Customers don't have to worry about the vehicle's value dropping. The dent repair technicians use the same paintless repair method that is successful for hail damage so customers can maintain the vehicle's factory finish and save time.

Vehicle accidents happen, but owners should not worry about the expertise of the Denver Dents team. The vehicle is treated with the same level of care as if it were the transport vehicle of the technician. The team is dedicated to ensuring that the car is returned to the customer looking even better than before the collision. The professionals handle complete vehicle collision repairs, including framework, custom paintwork, bumper repairs, rim and wheel repairs, and windshield and glass repairs. Only OEM- or CAPA-certified parts are used in collision repairs. Denver Dents works with all insurance companies to help facilitate the entire process and take the burden off the customer's shoulders.

The detailing service is just as highly-respected as the dent repair service is. Satisfied customers report that their cars look better after detailing than when they left the dealership. The expertise gained in popping out hundreds of hail dents by hand carries over to the care and attention the techs provide in removing every bit of dirt inside or outside the vehicle. Periodic proper detailing removes dirt and dust that is visible, and also the faint odor that lingers in a used car. After a camping trip in the mountains, a ski weekend with dirt and salt from the road, or when back seats show the effects of kids' snacks, the Denver experts will return the vehicle to its former glory.

Detailing a vehicle means treating it to a waterless wash and wax by hand, a clay bar to remove what a regular wash cannot, buffing to a like-new shine, and headlight restoration. Inside the car, an Ozonator machine removes years of unwanted smells. Complete sanitation means no Covid-19. As a finishing process, the company uses Adam's Polishes, a local Colorado company known for its quality products.

Denver Dents doesn't just want to repair damage; it wants to help prevent them by installing a clear bra on the car. A vinyl bra protects the investment from rock chips. It protects the hood and side mirrors but can also wrap the entire vehicle.

About the Company:

Denver Dents is known for its years of service and high-quality products. Paintless dent repair is a solution that keeps the vehicle finish in showroom condition. The detailing and headlight restoration adds to the car's appearance.

Denver Dents

Lane Steiner

(303) 200-0476

lsteiner@denverdents.com

2505 W Hampden Ave # C, Englewood, CO 80110