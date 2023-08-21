EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche green bond issue for a nominal amount of 325 million Swiss Francs

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche green bond issue for a nominal amount of 325 million Swiss Francs

On 21 August 2023, EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully raised 325 million Swiss francs in 2 tranches of senior Green Bonds:

CHF200 million bond, with a 4-year maturity and a 2.30% fixed coupon;

CHF125 million bond, with a 8-year maturity and a 2.55% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Green Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, electricity distribution investments notably to adapt the grid to the needs of the energy transition as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework published in July 2022 (1).

This transaction enables EDF to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet and refinance upcoming maturities, while diversifying its investor base.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

(1) The Green Financing Framework and the independent review by Cicero are available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

