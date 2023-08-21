Proofpoint Wins Best Data Security Solution of the Year at SC Awards 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced today it won Best Data Security Solution of the Year in the SC Awards 2023. It’s the second consecutive year Proofpoint’s Sigma Information Protection platform has been recognized as an SC Awards winner by SC Media.



The SC Awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

Proofpoint’s Sigma Information Protection platform brings together content, threat, and behavioral insights to provide a people-centric approach to securing information across cloud services, email, endpoint, cloud apps, web, and on-premises and shared cloud repositories. It provides organizations with fast time to value and optimizes the user experience with a modern architecture that is easy to deploy and maintain.

“This recognition reinforces Proofpoint as the technology leader that continues to solve the most complex information protection challenges faced by organizations today,” said Mayank Choudhary, Proofpoint’s EVP & GM, Information Protection, Cloud Security & Compliance. “Today, our Information and Cloud Security Platform is deployed to over 46 million users worldwide and our data loss prevention solution is trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands to protect their employees, customers, partners and IP.”

Hundreds of entries for the Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.

“This year’s SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats.”

Proofpoint is the world’s largest Insider Threat Management (ITM) provider and second largest data loss prevention (DLP) vendor globally and by revenue ( Gartner ). Driven by the accelerated adoption of work-from-anywhere practices, the Proofpoint Sigma Information Protection platform is deployed to over 5,000 customers, analyzing 45 billion events each month, and trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 100.

Proofpoint continues to be globally recognized for its world-class technology and services. Previous SC Awards recognition includes:

2022 (US) Best Data Security Solution (Proofpoint Information Protection)

2022 (US) Best Customer Service (Proofpoint)

2021 (US) Best Email Security Solution (Proofpoint Email Protection)

2021 (Europe) Best Data Leakage Prevention (Proofpoint Information Protection)

2020 (US) Best Email Security Solution (Proofpoint Email Protection)

2020 (Europe) Best Enterprise Security Solution (Proofpoint Advanced Email Protection)

2020 (Europe) Best Cloud Computing Security Solution (Proofpoint CASB)

2019 (US) Most Important Companies in the Last 30 Years (Proofpoint)

2019 (Europe) Best Enterprise Security Solution (Proofpoint Advanced Email Protection)

2019 (Europe) Best Customer Service (Proofpoint)

For more on Proofpoint’s Information Protection solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/information-protection

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

