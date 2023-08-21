“The Peer Profile” Bundle Now Available at The Peer Group

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peer Group, providing a full range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in New Jersey, is offering a new facial filler package this summer. “The Peer Profile” bundle is priced at $3,000 and will include four syringes of any dermal filler of the patient’s choosing from the Juvéderm® or RHA® by Revance® collections. Any additional syringes will be priced at $500 each. Patients can choose from the following:



Juvéderm®

Volux ® XC

XC Voluma ® XC

XC Vollure ® XC

XC Ultra XC

Ultra Plus XC



RHA®

RHA ® Redensity

Redensity RHA ® 2

2 RHA ® 3

3 RHA® 4

Aging can cause volume to be lost from different parts of the face as collagen production declines and subcutaneous fat, hydration, bone density, and muscle diminish. Face shape also tends to change, and certain areas may become thin, flattened, or gaunt.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are injectable gels of various consistencies that add fullness. They are ideal for facial rejuvenation since they can restore volume to areas that may need it and reduce wrinkles to provide a more youthful, refreshed appearance. Although most traditional facial fillers like Juvéderm® are designed only for static wrinkles, which are linked to collagen loss and are always visible on the face, RHA® fillers are the first and only filler options that are FDA-approved for dynamic wrinkles associated with repetitive facial expressions.

Patients can also use fillers to add structure, support, or lift in areas of the face such as the cheeks and jawline. These injectables can improve the definition of facial contours for those who want a sharper or more sculpted appearance. Various areas of the face can be enhanced with these fillers, including the cheeks, jawline, chin, lips, marionette lines, tear troughs, and nasolabial folds.

The Peer Group offers various other types of injectables and skin rejuvenation options—such as wrinkle-relaxing BOTOX®—along with fat reduction techniques, skin tightening treatments, laser skin resurfacing, microneedling, and much more.

For more details on “The Peer Profile” and other cosmetic procedures available in New Jersey, contact The Peer Group. Call 973-822-3000 or fill out a contact form to request an appointment.