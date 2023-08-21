Daktronics to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 23 in Chicago, IL

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today their CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Midwest IDEAS Conference, taking place on August 23, 2023 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Daktronics, Inc.’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.



ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

