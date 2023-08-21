Parkins Plastic Surgery Welcomes New Plastic Surgeon

OCONOMOWOC, Wis., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkins Plastic Surgery in the Milwaukee and Madison area is pleased to announce the addition of board-eligible plastic surgeon and Wisconsin native Dr. Lucas Boehm to the team. Dr. Boehm, who started with the practice in July 2023, focuses on aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breast, and body and specializes in rhinoplasty, skin health, and facial aging.

Upon completion of medical school and his six-year plastic surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin—where he received extensive training in all forms of plastic surgery—he ultimately decided to focus his expertise on aesthetic surgery for the face and breasts. Following residency, he went on to complete a one-year fellowship with world-renowned aesthetic plastic surgeon Dr. Bradley Calobrace in Louisville, KY. During this time, Dr. Boehm travelled around the country and world learning the latest techniques in deep plane facelifting, rhinoplasty, and breast surgery from key leaders in these respective fields. Dr. Boehm is excited to bring these cutting-edge techniques—as well as his knowledge, experience, and surgical expertise—to Wisconsin and Parkins Plastic Surgery to help all patients achieve their aesthetic goals.

Cosmetic surgery alters parts of the body to enhance their appearance or reduce signs of aging. Studies have shown that these procedures can boost confidence and self-esteem for patients. Cosmetic surgery has continued to grow in popularity worldwide as a result of wider accessibility along with improvements in technology and surgical techniques.

Parkins Plastic Surgery, founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Maida Parkins, aims to provide the most patient-focused and attentive care. The practice provides a complete range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic surgery options, including procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Breast augmentation, tummy tuck surgery, liposuction, breast lift surgery, Mommy Makeover, facelift, and rhinoplasty (nose surgery) are some of the most popular treatments available at the practice. Parkins Plastic Surgery also offers an extensive selection of non-surgical treatments such as injectables, lasers and lights, skin rejuvenation, and fat reduction.

For more advice about cosmetic procedures, contact Parkins Plastic Surgery, serving Milwaukee and Madison area patients. Call (262) 269-1050 or fill out a contact form to request a consultation.