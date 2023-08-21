Iceland Seafood International hf: 1H 2023 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statement for 1H 2023 after closing of markets on August 30th 2023. The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will be held at the company‘s premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic, participants to the online meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence.



