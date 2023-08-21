Lovesac Company: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



Furniture company Lovesac issued a press release on August 15, 2023, revealing that it cannot rely on previously issued financial statements and audit reports. An internal investigation was initiated in June 2023 by the Audit Committee due to an entry error that incorrectly capitalized $2.2 million of shipping expenses. This error affected financial statements for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, and the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. Additional errors were found in the methodology used to calculate last mile freight expenses, causing overstated operating and net income. Lovesac believes that operating income and net income were overstated by around $2.0 million to $3.0 million and $1.5 million to $2.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. For the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023, the overstatements were less than $0.5 million each. The company stated that previously issued financial statements and reports should no longer be relied upon. Following this news, Lovesac's stock price dropped by 2.06% to $23.76 per share on August 16, 2023.

