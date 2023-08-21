Western Dermatology Consultants Welcomes New Members and Launches New Website

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Dermatology Consultants is known for offering top-line medical and cosmetic dermatology in Albuquerque, NM—and the team is pleased to announce that they will soon be launching a new, revamped online platform designed for an enhanced user experience. Late this summer, patients will be able to find even more detailed information on each of the services available at the practice, browse before-and-after photos in a dedicated gallery, read patient testimonials, and access patient resources including fees and financing options, as well as information on the latest news and specials.



The practice is also excited to welcome the newest additions to their team: esthetician Christy Garcia and nurse injector Olivia Salinas, BSN, RN.

Garcia is licensed in esthetics and permanent makeup. With a passion for beauty, skincare, and wellness, she aims to provide the most attentive and personalized care for patients.

Salinas attained her BSN from the University of New Mexico and has been a nurse for close to seven years with an extensive background in critical care. She received training from Aesthetic Medical Educators Training and is certified in medical aesthetics. Additionally, she has been training with nurse injector Bianca Meza, FNP-BC, along with Allergan and Galderma injectors. She is passionate about helping patients achieve natural-looking results from aesthetic treatments and makes safety her top priority.

The practice offers an extensive array of treatments for skin conditions and aesthetic procedures to rejuvenate or enhance the appearance of the face and body. Patients can receive comprehensive diagnosis, care, and treatment for common conditions such as acne, scarring, dry skin, skin cancer, and nail fungus. The team can also address cosmetic conditions and irregularities, such as uneven skin tone, large pores, dark circles around the eyes, wrinkles, excessive hair, cellulite, and much more.

Available aesthetic treatments include Botox® and dermal fillers, Kybella® for reducing stubborn fat below the chin, CoolSculpting® for non-surgically reducing fat on the body, laser and light treatments, skin rejuvenation services (such as chemical peels and microdermabrasion), permanent makeup, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, and other procedures.

Want to learn more about ways to enhance the health and appearance of your skin? For more information about medical and cosmetic dermatology, contact Western Dermatology Consultants. Call 505-855-9267 or submit a contact form online to request a consultation.