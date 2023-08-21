HII is Awarded $138 Million U.S. Air Force Recompete Task Order to Support Planning and Acquisition of Critical Warfighting Capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $138 million recompete task order to provide professional services to the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Bombers Directorate (AFLCMC/WB) that will support the fielding of critical combat capabilities for U.S. combatant commands.



AFLCMC is responsible for the sustainment and modernization of the bombers portfolio, which includes the B-1, B-2 and B-52, and for organizing, training, and equipping the Center’s B-21 System Program Office.

The contract augments the program office’s military and civil service capabilities with advisory and assistance services. These services help to holistically track and manage programs and projects involving research, development, test, evaluation, production, modernization and life-cycle acquisition and sustainment activities.

“Supporting the critical development and acquisition of Air Force bombers demands proven expertise across program management, engineering, innovative technology and more,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group. “Our team is intently focused on successful mission execution, and we look forward to continuing to support Air Force solutions that deliver the warfighter advantage.”





An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-air-force-recompete-task-order-support-planning-acquisition-critical-warfighting-capabilities-2023/.

The recompeted task order was awarded under the General Service Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 contract vehicle. It has a one-year term with four possible one-year option periods. Most of the work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

HII’s support to AFLCMC/WB is an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded in June 2017.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

