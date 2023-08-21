[Latest] Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Size/Share Worth USD 1267.53 Million by 2032 at a 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Bakery & confectionery, Mayonnaise & sauces, Others), By Application (Liquid and Powder Form), By Form (Plant and Animal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1152.23 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1163.76 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1267.53 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Health and Wellness Trends: The growing emphasis on health-conscious and wellness-driven lifestyles has fueled the demand for egg replacement ingredients as consumers seek alternatives that align with their dietary preferences and health goals.

Rising Allergen Awareness: Increased awareness of allergies and intolerances, particularly to eggs, has driven the demand for egg replacement ingredients to cater to individuals with specific dietary needs.

Plant-Based and Vegan Diets: The surge in popularity of plant-based and vegan diets has led to heightened demand for egg replacement ingredients, providing plant-derived options for those seeking animal-free alternatives.

Functional Properties: The ability of egg replacement ingredients to replicate the functional properties of eggs, such as binding, leavening, and emulsification, has made them indispensable in various food applications.

Innovation in Food Technology: Advances in food science and technology have led to the development of more sophisticated egg replacement ingredients that closely mimic the sensory and functional attributes of eggs.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the use of egg replacement ingredients can contribute to sustainability efforts by reducing the environmental impact associated with egg production.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1163.76 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1267.53 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 1152.23 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, Form and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Initial Disruptions and Supply Chain Challenges:

The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and ingredients used in egg replacement products.

Lockdowns, restrictions, and reduced workforce in manufacturing facilities and distribution channels caused initial supply shortages and logistic challenges.

The shift in Consumer Behavior:

The pandemic prompted changes in consumer behaviour, with a focus on health and wellness becoming more pronounced.

A rising interest in plant-based diets and immunity-boosting foods drove consumer demand for egg replacement ingredients as part of a health-conscious lifestyle.

Restaurant and Food Service Impact:

The closure of restaurants, cafes, and other food service establishments led to a decline in demand for bulk egg replacement products used in commercial settings.

However, as consumers cooked more at home, there was an uptick in demand for retail-packaged egg replacement products.

E-commerce Growth:

The surge in online shopping and e-commerce platforms provided opportunities for consumers to access a wider range of egg replacement products.

E-commerce facilitated direct-to-consumer sales and allowed manufacturers to reach consumers directly.

List of the prominent players in the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market:

Ingredion Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ener-G Foods Inc.

Glanbia plc

Corbion NV

Tate & Lyle PLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Puratos Group NV

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Fiberstar Inc.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

TerraVia Holdings Inc.

The Scoular Company

Arla Foods amba

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

Suedzucker AG

Others

Browse the full “Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Bakery & confectionery, Mayonnaise & sauces, Others), By Application (Liquid and Powder Form), By Form (Plant and Animal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/egg-replacement-ingredients-market/

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America has been a significant market for egg replacement ingredients , driven by the increasing adoption of plant-based and allergen-free diets.

, driven by the increasing adoption of plant-based and allergen-free diets. The United States and Canada have witnessed a growing demand for egg replacement products due to health and ethical considerations, contributing to market expansion.

The presence of well-established food and beverage industries and a strong focus on innovation further stimulate market growth.

Europe:

Europe has seen a surge in demand for egg replacement ingredients, driven by the rise of vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets.

Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands have been prominent markets for egg replacement products, with consumers seeking plant-based and healthier alternatives.

Stringent regulations on food labelling and allergen information have also influenced the adoption of egg-replacement ingredients.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a growing awareness of health and dietary choices, contributing to the demand for egg replacement ingredients.

Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia have seen an increase in plant-based diets and a preference for allergen-free foods.

Traditional cuisines in the region have also led to opportunities for egg replacement ingredients in local recipes and dishes.

The Egg Replacement Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Bakery & confectionery

Mayonnaise & sauces

Others

By Application

Liquid and powder form

By Form

Plant and Animal

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

