Axcient Receives CRN’s 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company a winner in the Data Protection category of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. Powered by groundbreaking products, services, and partner programs, this award recognizes the industry's top technology vendors.

“Axcient is innovating, growing, and supporting its partners through our award-winning Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions x360Recover and x360Cloud,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “We are honored to be recognized as the leader in Product Innovation within the Data Protection category of the 2023 CRN ARC awards, voted on by our incredible partners. MSPs are choosing Axcient because of the trust we have built together in the ecosystem.”

As a 38-year-old tradition known to be one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers provide feedback recognizing technology manufacturers' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs, and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

MSPs are thriving as they consolidate and modernize their BCDR portfolios with Axcient to grow their revenue and profitability. Axcient helps MSPs improve data protection and reduce business downtime with x360Recover—a solution that’s easy to install, configure, and manage.

ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. In this year's survey, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. In a technology area critical to channel partner success, scores were awarded in 25 major product categories.

“It’s an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward. We are excited to offer our congratulations to all the award recipients in person at XChange 2023 in August.”

Axcient x360Recover was honored with the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award, which recognizes vendors that have built cloud solutions, empowering businesses to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions and minimizing lost business opportunities. The x360Recover solution was also named Product of the Year by MSP Today.

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange 2023 conference, taking place August 20-22 in Nashville, TN. Coverage of the CRN 2023 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.





