Vezbi Super App Enters Healthcare Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH) announces it has executed several letters of intent and is preparing acquisition agreements to acquire several companies that will enable its subsidiary, Vezbi, Inc., to initiate a rapid deployment of its Super App system and technology in the healthcare sector. WPFH anticipates signing definitive acquisition agreements by the end of September and closing all the acquisitions in the Third Quarter of 2023.

The target acquisitions include a Telemedicine Service Company; a Cloud Medical Record Storage Service Company; an AI Recording and Transcription Device & and Service Company; an AI Assisted Medical Networking Platform; and a Medical Testing Laboratory.

The target companies have a combined transaction size of over $250 million and 2022 reported revenues exceeding $50 million. Due to confidentiality provisions, the names of the companies will not be disclosed until each acquisition agreement is closed, but management of WPFH is concerned that the on-going negotiations could be disclosed prematurely.

WPF Holdings has chosen to make healthcare one of the first market sectors it develops under the Vezbi Super App. The healthcare industry is one of the largest industries in the United States and Vezbi believes that it can simplify and integrate medical information and services for consumers. In turn, this helps medical providers, insurers and related companies focus more on patient care and not be bogged down by the technical hang-ups that have plagued the healthcare industry for years. The Vezbi Super App and the power of its cohesive integrations, will be able to break through the “log jam” that the healthcare industry has struggled with as it tries to adapt to our growing digital world.

With the push of a button, Vezbi’s users will be able to see a doctor, refill prescriptions, schedule appointments, order labwork, access medical records and connect to medical communities and support networks.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no bossy algorithms telling you what to look at, no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the App, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States, and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

